Nicki Minaj Uses Takeoff's Death To Diss Quavo

Nicki Minaj's post about Quavo came as she was feuding with Cardi B, Jay-Z, and many more celebrities on social media.

Nicki Minaj brought up the death of Takeoff while calling out his fellow Migos rapper, Quavo, on social media on Wednesday afternoon. The post came amid a fury of messages from Minaj on X (formerly Twitter) throughout the day.

“Quavo was it worth it dummy?” she wrote. “No career, takeoff gone. Remember you told me u were the Beyoncé of the group? I laughed so hard inside. Anyway. Pay offset his alimony Barney B.” Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset last year. The two share three children in Kulture, Wave, and Blossom.

The move resulted in mixed reactions from fans in the replies to her post. "Bringing up Takeoff foul. The shit yall will do for internet clout is embarrassing. No need for that," one user wrote. Another added: "i’m here thinking like what’s the point of this tweet?? mentioning quavo and takeoff for what?? sigh."

Why Are Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beefing?

Quavo is far from the only celebrity Nicki Minaj called out on social media on Wednesday. She also took aim at Jay-Z as well as TMZ founder Harvey Levin, Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God, and more. The entire drama was part of her bigger beef with Cardi B. That feud began with Minaj trolled her for her relationship with Stefon Diggs, earlier this week. Cardi had just announced her pregnancy with the New England Patriots star wide receiver.

After the two brought each other's children in the mix, Cardi eventually put a stamp on the war of words by alleging that Nicki was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder almost nine years ago. "Quiet as kept the truth is you BEEN diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar for almost 9 years and you also on heavy drugs COCAINE.. PERCS.. AND XANAX!!!" she wrote in the post. "You don’t listen to nobody around you.. the only person that have the power is Kenneth Petty… but you know what happens wit that Amex when you sedated."

