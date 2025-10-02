DJ Vlad Advises Cardi B & Nicki Minaj To Stick To The Music As Beef Escalates

5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: DJ Vlad attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
Nicki Minaj reignited her beef with Cardi B after she announced her pregnancy with New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs.

DJ Vlad has weighed in on Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's explosive social media feud, appearing on TMZ Live on Wednesday to react to the situation. He says that the two need to get in the studio and turn their animosity for one another back to music.

The conversation began with TMZ asking whether Vlad thinks either artist is in the right. "I think the whole thing is a mess," he said. From there, he urged Cardi to remember that she's pregnant and all of the stress from the feud could affect the health of her and Stefon Diggs' baby. "I just feel like this is ridiculous behavior from everyone all around," he added.

Vlad also theorized that their beef isn't for promo, as both Nicki and Cardi are already incredibly popular artists. He added that he would've liked to see them collaborate instead of beef, but with the situation being what it is, he hopes that they shift their focus back to music. "I think they should just stick to the music and keep it moving," he concluded.

Why Are Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beefing?

Nicki Minaj reignited her long-time feud with Cardi B, earlier this week, by joking about her relationship with Stefon Diggs. That move came after Cardi announced that they were expecting their first child together. The feud got more and more vitriolic as the days went on, with both artists targeting each other's children in various posts.

The drama reached a tipping point on Wednesday night, with Cardi alleging that Nicki was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder almost nine years ago. "Quiet as kept the truth is you BEEN diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar for almost 9 years and you also on heavy drugs COCAINE.. PERCS.. AND XANAX!!!" Cardi wrote in the scathing post. "You don’t listen to nobody around you.. the only person that have the power is Kenneth Petty… but you know what happens wit that Amex when you sedated."

