Nicki Minaj Goes After Megan Thee Stallion As Cameraman’s Harassment Lawsuit Moves Forward

BY Caroline Fisher 1222 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nicki Minaj Goes After Megan Thee Stallion Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Recently, a judge denied Megan Thee Stallion's request to dismiss a lawsuit, sparking a response from Nicki Minaj.

It's no secret that Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion don't get along, and earlier today, the Trinidadian-born performer hopped online to remind everyone that's the case. Recently, it was reported that a lawsuit filed against Meg by her former cameraman Emilio Garcia will move forward in court. Garcia alleges that while working for Meg, he was made to watch her sleep with another woman in an SUV, experienced fat-shaming, had a remote thrown at him, and more.

The Houston femcee's legal team later requested that the suit be dismissed, alleging that it consists "entirely of falsehoods, misrepresentations of fact, and outlandish claims that have no basis in fact or law and no merit.”

Judge Gregory H. Woods has denied the request, however, arguing that Garcia has presented sufficient facts to continue litigating his claims. This latest update earned a response from Nicki, who took to Instagram to weigh in.

Read More: Fans Think Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Are Taking Shots At Each Other

Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Beef

"What was the name of that law again????????," she captioned a screenshot of an Akademiks TV post about the judge's decision. "Karma’s Law? Touch not my anointed law? Vengeance is the Lord’s law? We give God the glory & he’s only just begun. Have a blessed day if you can. lol the blogs posting lies, thank you. More money for me. We’re working. Trust."

At the time of writing, Meg has not publicly addressed the apparent diss.

This isn't the first time social media users have suspected Nicki of throwing shade recently, however. She also went on a rant on Stationhead this week, telling listeners that if she plays an artist's song, it doesn't necessarily mean she's on good terms with them.

"I've done some amazing work in my time," she explained. "Sometimes Onika just want to hear Onika. You feel me? Like I just might want to hear the Onika verse that was on a particular song." Coincidentally enough, she played both of her Beyonce collabs the same night. As a result, some theorize that she was shading the multi-hyphenate herself.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Accuses Jay-Z Of Owing Her Upwards Of $200 Million

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
TOPSHOT-SPAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-TELEVISION-AWARD-MTV Music Nicki Minaj Mocks Megan Thee Stallion's Flow On New Diss Track "Big Foot," Meg Delivers Her Reaction 17.2K
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal Music Fans Believe Megan Thee Stallion Subtly Dissed Nicki Minaj During Her Coachella Performance 2.2K
Nicki Minaj Megan Thee Stallion Big Foot Diss Song Lyrics Hip Hop News Music Nicki Minaj "Big Foot": A Lyrical Breakdown Of The Megan Thee Stallion Diss 14.5K
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show Music Nicki Minaj Calls Megan Thee Stallion A "Bullet Fragment Foot B*tch" 5.4K