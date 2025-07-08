It's no secret that Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion don't get along, and earlier today, the Trinidadian-born performer hopped online to remind everyone that's the case. Recently, it was reported that a lawsuit filed against Meg by her former cameraman Emilio Garcia will move forward in court. Garcia alleges that while working for Meg, he was made to watch her sleep with another woman in an SUV, experienced fat-shaming, had a remote thrown at him, and more.

The Houston femcee's legal team later requested that the suit be dismissed, alleging that it consists "entirely of falsehoods, misrepresentations of fact, and outlandish claims that have no basis in fact or law and no merit.”

Judge Gregory H. Woods has denied the request, however, arguing that Garcia has presented sufficient facts to continue litigating his claims. This latest update earned a response from Nicki, who took to Instagram to weigh in.

Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Beef

"What was the name of that law again????????," she captioned a screenshot of an Akademiks TV post about the judge's decision. "Karma’s Law? Touch not my anointed law? Vengeance is the Lord’s law? We give God the glory & he’s only just begun. Have a blessed day if you can. lol the blogs posting lies, thank you. More money for me. We’re working. Trust."

At the time of writing, Meg has not publicly addressed the apparent diss.

This isn't the first time social media users have suspected Nicki of throwing shade recently, however. She also went on a rant on Stationhead this week, telling listeners that if she plays an artist's song, it doesn't necessarily mean she's on good terms with them.