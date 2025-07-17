Nicki Minaj has been popping off on Jay-Z, his agency Roc Nation, and its CEO Desiree Perez as of late, which has some folks bringing the Colin Kaepernick situation back up. For those unaware, after the NFL player protested against police brutality, he did not return to the league, but Jay partnered with the organization.

Kaepernick's partner Nessa "Nitty" Diab, an activist and radio host, recently drew some parallels between both situations. As caught by AllHipHop, she left some Instagram comments and tweets on Wednesday (July 16) that speak on the Trinidadian femcee's alleged situation.

"@NICKIMINAJ exposing the smear campaign tactics that Jay-Z, Roc Nation, Desiree Perez did to her behind the scenes, is VERY similar to what I was told they did to @Kaepernick7 when Jay purposely co-opted Colin’s protest by siding with the NFL to help ‘their image’ after they blackballed Colin for his protest," Diab tweeted.

"Roc Nation apparently took $5 million a year over 5 years to bury the growing protest, AND specifically help them 'move beyond the controversy around teams' unwillingness to sign Kaepernick,'" she continued. "Desiree even said 'We love that everybody wants to be on the stage, that we've completely changed the conversation to fighting for it versus boycotting. We've come a long way.' She got her pardon by Trump - no coincidence the NFL owners are his buddies and also donated millions to his campaign."

Nicki Minaj Controversy

Some folks think the Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z debacle doesn't warrant comparison to this Colin Kaepernick controversy. But Nessa "Nitty" Diab disagrees. "It doesn’t change the message," she reportedly stated. "Smear campaigns happening behind the scenes to harm people’s lives are not right. And calling out powerful people doing it takes a lot of courage. [...] Sure, two different situations with the supposed same smear tactics done against them behind the scenes."