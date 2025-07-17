SZA Exposes Nicki Minaj's Text Messages As Feud Rages On

SZA and Nicki Minaj continued going after one another on social media on Wednesday night. In one post, SZA leaked text messages from the rapper, in which she asks for a feature. The messages date back to July 2020.

“Nicki. You absolutely know my music and what I contribute cause you’ve asked for features twice to no response . In addition to rapping my lyrics on feeling myself 'Cooking up the bass looking like a kilo?' Lol ur having a moment ..im not sure why but be blessed," SZA captioned the screenshot.

In the text message exchange, Nicki allegedly introduces herself, explaining that she's "got this hook I think [SZA] would be dope on." On Wednesday night, SZA eventually deleted some of her posts and announced that she's moving on. "Lmao lemme go back to being calm shy and meek . Yall have blessed night! See you tomorrow for night 2 Paris !!" she wrote, referencing the Grand National Tour show that night.

Why Are Nicki Minaj & SZA Beefing?

The drama began after SZA vaguely posted: "Mercury retrograde .. don’t take the bait lol silly goose." Minaj seemingly thought the message was about her and responded to the remark by writing: "Go draw your freckles back on bookie #JusticeForDemoree #DepositionPerez Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog." The SOS singer then clapped back: “I don’t give a f*ck bout none of that weird sh*t you popping."