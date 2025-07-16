TDE Punch Explains How Nicki Minaj & SZA's Beef Started

TDE Punch provided some backstory to Nicki Minaj's feud with SZA while speaking with Loren Lorosa over text after the rapper's fiery social media posts on Tuesday night. During Wednesday morning's episode of The Breakfast Club, Lorosa revealed what Punch had to say about the drama.

"He said, 'Back in 2020, Nicki Minaj reached out for a SZA feature on a song.' He responded and told Nicki Minaj that SZA was in album mode heavy and that he would get it over to her and that was it. They never spoke again. Feature didn't happen, but he says he's lost after that as well," Lorosa said of her conversation with Punch.

In addition to attacking SZA, Minaj also had some harsh words for Punch. At one point, she shared a picture of the TDE president with the caption: “Me after I suck some good zik. Guarantee you wouldn’t fight a man. We have every tweet of your incessant bullying, lying, & more. Your name was added to that sh*t list sh*tty drawers. Same thing that make you laugh make you…sh*t.”

Nicki Minaj & SZA Beef

SZA later hopped into the drama by seemingly reacting to the criticism of Punch by posting: "Mercury retrograde .. don’t take the bait lol silly goose." Minaj responded to that remark by writing: "Go draw your freckles back on bookie #JusticeForDemoree #DepositionPerez Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog."

SZA then clapped back: “I don’t give a f*ck bout none of that weird sh*t you popping." As fans advised her against feuding with Nicki Minaj due to her passionate fanbase, SZA added: "I get bullied by millions online every day then step my ass out onna packed stadium tour where ppl show me REAL love . IN REAL LIFE . My parents are healthy and I’m the most successful I ever been . GET SOME F*CKING PERSPECTIVE n BARK AT THE WALL !!!"

Prior to beefing with SZA and TDE Punch, Nicki Minaj also made headlines for going after Jay-Z and Megan Thee Stallion on social media.