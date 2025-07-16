Nicki Minaj has continued to go after SZA on social media, sharing several of her old posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday afternoon. In the resurfaced tweets, the singer allegedly criticized Beyonce, Rihanna, and more artists, according to TMZ.

Minaj began in one lengthy post: "Btch used to be on twitter dissing Rihanna, Ci, etc. but then when it was time to suck zick & get opportunities from them, she drew them freckles on & got to sucking right? Allegedly. Like bitch stop being jealous of women who you secretly would kill to be up their ass holes.. These men putting batteries in yall backs & yall stupid enough to still keep it going not peeping that it’s not going to end well for them or you. buzz off Bumblebina."

Following that, she reposted a fan who had screenshotted several of the SZA posts to which she was referring. Minaj added: "Like do you know the level of inside HATE for yourself you had to have had to be this much of a c*nt for no reason to the women you later worked with? Now wanna act like you a mthfkn tarot card, b*tch quit. What an odd little weirdo."

Why Are Nicki Minaj & SZA Beefing?

Fans were shocked to see Minaj target SZA on Tuesday night after she posted: "Mercury retrograde .. don’t take the bait lol silly goose." Replying to the statement, Minaj wrote: "Go draw your freckles back on bookie #JusticeForDemoree #DepositionPerez Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog."

The following morning, Loren Lorosa revealed on The Breakfast Club that she reached out to TDE President Punch for an explanation. "He said, 'Back in 2020, Nicki Minaj reached out for a SZA feature on a song.' He responded and told Nicki Minaj that SZA was in album mode heavy and that he would get it over to her and that was it. They never spoke again. Feature didn't happen, but he says he's lost after that as well," Lorosa said of her conversation with Punch. Minaj also been targeting Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, and more in recent weeks.