Nicki Minaj Exposes SZA With Resurfaced Tweets About Beyonce, Rihanna, & More

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Nicki Minaj and SZA have been feuding with one another through fiery posts on social media since Tuesday afternoon.

Nicki Minaj has continued to go after SZA on social media, sharing several of her old posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday afternoon. In the resurfaced tweets, the singer allegedly criticized Beyonce, Rihanna, and more artists, according to TMZ.

Minaj began in one lengthy post: "Btch used to be on twitter dissing Rihanna, Ci, etc. but then when it was time to suck zick & get opportunities from them, she drew them freckles on & got to sucking right? Allegedly. Like bitch stop being jealous of women who you secretly would kill to be up their ass holes.. These men putting batteries in yall backs & yall stupid enough to still keep it going not peeping that it’s not going to end well for them or you. buzz off Bumblebina."

Following that, she reposted a fan who had screenshotted several of the SZA posts to which she was referring. Minaj added: "Like do you know the level of inside HATE for yourself you had to have had to be this much of a c*nt for no reason to the women you later worked with? Now wanna act like you a mthfkn tarot card, b*tch quit. What an odd little weirdo."

Read More: TDE Affiliate MackWop Warns Nicki Minaj After Her Scathing Rant About Punch & SZA

Why Are Nicki Minaj & SZA Beefing?

Fans were shocked to see Minaj target SZA on Tuesday night after she posted: "Mercury retrograde .. don’t take the bait lol silly goose." Replying to the statement, Minaj wrote: "Go draw your freckles back on bookie #JusticeForDemoree #DepositionPerez Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog."

The following morning, Loren Lorosa revealed on The Breakfast Club that she reached out to TDE President Punch for an explanation. "He said, 'Back in 2020, Nicki Minaj reached out for a SZA feature on a song.' He responded and told Nicki Minaj that SZA was in album mode heavy and that he would get it over to her and that was it. They never spoke again. Feature didn't happen, but he says he's lost after that as well," Lorosa said of her conversation with Punch. Minaj also been targeting Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, and more in recent weeks.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Exposes SZA For Blocking Him As Nicki Minaj Beef Rages On

