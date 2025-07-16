DJ Akademiks revealed on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night that SZA has him blocked on the platform. He shared the news after weighing in on the singer's recent spat with Nicki Minaj. The drama began when SZA seemingly addressed Minaj's recent criticism of TDE and Punch by posting: "Mercury retrograde .. don’t take the bait lol silly goose."

Minaj quickly responded to the post, writing: "Go draw your freckles back on bookie #JusticeForDemoree #DepositionPerez Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog." The fiery post prompted SZA to write back: “I don’t give a f*ck bout none of that weird sh*t you popping."

Eventually, SZA shared a broader message about her decision to call out Minaj. "I get bullied by millions online every day then step my ass out onna packed stadium tour where ppl show me REAL love . IN REAL LIFE . My parents are healthy and I’m the most successful I ever been . GET SOME F*CKING PERSPECTIVE n BARK AT THE WALL !!!" she wrote.

The posts went viral, and DJ Akademiks ended up taking Minaj's side in the beef. "Nicki on bad timing recently. She ain’t lying either …..everybody just too scared to say the s**t she saying trust," he wrote on X. A while later, he added in a second post: "Im on vacation imma mind my business for now… but tbh… im side eyeing everyone who critical of Nicki Minaj recently…. She only been exposing the demons of this industry. If u against her u probably sold ur soul!" From there, he shared a screenshot of SZA's page, noting that she blocked him.

Why Are Nicki Minaj & SZA Beefing?

As for Nicki Minaj's criticism of Punch, she shared a picture of the TDE president with the caption: “Me after I suck some good zik. Guarantee you wouldn’t fight a man. We have every tweet of your incessant bullying, lying, & more. Your name was added to that sh*t list sh*tty drawers. Same thing that make you laugh make you…sh*t.”

SZA and Punch aren't the only people she's been attacking on social media, either. She has also ranted about Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, and others in recent weeks.