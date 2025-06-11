Nicki Minaj Delivers Lyrical Venom On The Remix To Lil Wayne's "Banned From NO"

BY Alexander Cole 1143 Views
Fans were disappointed when Nicki Minaj didn't appear on Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter VI," but now, she has her very own remix.

Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne have a whole catalog of incredible collaborations, so it should come as no surprise that fans wanted to hear the two together on Tha Carter VI.

Prior to the release of the album, there were reports that these two would, indeed, be rekindling their partnership. However, that was not the case. There were no Nicki features, and no Drake features. Needless to say, the disappointment was palpable.

Thankfully, Nicki and Wayne had something planned for their fans. The fans just needed to be patient. On Wednesday morning, Minaj dropped off the remix to "Banned From NO" which is considered to be one of the best songs on the entire album.

Overall, Nicki delivers a spirited verse that a lot of fans are going to enjoy. In fact, the song takes aim at Shannon Sharpe, whom Nicki has had beef with in the past. Furthermore, she even has a line for the NFL, which could be construed as a shot at Jay-Z.

Nicki Minaj is making her presence felt on the track, and we look forward to bumping this all week long. Whether or not Sharpe responds to these bars, still remains to be seen.

Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj - Banned From NO (Remix)

Quotable Lyrics:

'Bout to cop you slides, all you do is flip-flop, if I send a pic of Shannon, you ain't that Sharpe
'Cause you still can't spell Prague and that's horrible, Weezy F. Baby, and the F is for phenomenal
Man, bitches already fadin' like a barber
They know I don't decline so they never face card her
French Vanilla Hazel Nut in my Starbucks
NFL, fire some n****s and then call us

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
