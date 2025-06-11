Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne have a whole catalog of incredible collaborations, so it should come as no surprise that fans wanted to hear the two together on Tha Carter VI.

Prior to the release of the album, there were reports that these two would, indeed, be rekindling their partnership. However, that was not the case. There were no Nicki features, and no Drake features. Needless to say, the disappointment was palpable.

Thankfully, Nicki and Wayne had something planned for their fans. The fans just needed to be patient. On Wednesday morning, Minaj dropped off the remix to "Banned From NO" which is considered to be one of the best songs on the entire album.

Overall, Nicki delivers a spirited verse that a lot of fans are going to enjoy. In fact, the song takes aim at Shannon Sharpe, whom Nicki has had beef with in the past. Furthermore, she even has a line for the NFL, which could be construed as a shot at Jay-Z.

Nicki Minaj is making her presence felt on the track, and we look forward to bumping this all week long. Whether or not Sharpe responds to these bars, still remains to be seen.

Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj - Banned From NO (Remix)

Quotable Lyrics: