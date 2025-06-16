Adam22 and Lena The Plug have never shied away from creating controversy online. Overall, Adam's No Jumper brand has frequently made headlines for a plethora of positive and negative reasons. Meanwhile, he and Lena have built quite the adult content empire with Plug Talk.

However, there is one particular viral situation that the internet will likely never forget. Of course, we are talking about the time Lena collaborated with adult film star, Jason Luv. At the time, Lena had never done a solo video with a man other than Adam before.

This subsequently led to all sorts of jokes about Adam22 being a cuck. He took it all in stride, and refused to back down from his decision to let this all happen. Now, two years later, Adam, Lena, and Jason are reigniting the internet with yet another video.

We know this because Adam and Lena have been plastering the new video all over the internet. Below, you can see Lena teasing her latest tape with Jason Luv, who seems to be enjoying his reunion with the adult video star.

Lena The Plug Jason Luv

Whether or not this latest collab enjoys the same virality as the first one, still remains to be seen. At the end of the day, Adam22 and Lena The Plug know exactly what they are doing by reigniting all of this. Even if it isn't as successful as the first one, it still achieves the same end goal.

Of course, reactions on social media have already been piling in. In the comments of Lena's Instagram post, one user wrote "At this point get married." Another said, "Ngl this kinda getting lame now."