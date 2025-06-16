Adam22 & Lena The Plug Reignite The Jason Luv Saga With Yet Another Adult Video Tape

BY Alexander Cole 2.1K Views
Creators Inc NYE 2024
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 31: Adam22 and Lena The Plug attend Creators Inc NYE 2024 on December 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Creators Inc.)
Adam22 and Lena The Plug set the internet ablaze a couple of years ago with their Jason Luv escapades, and now, they're back at it again.

Adam22 and Lena The Plug have never shied away from creating controversy online. Overall, Adam's No Jumper brand has frequently made headlines for a plethora of positive and negative reasons. Meanwhile, he and Lena have built quite the adult content empire with Plug Talk.

However, there is one particular viral situation that the internet will likely never forget. Of course, we are talking about the time Lena collaborated with adult film star, Jason Luv. At the time, Lena had never done a solo video with a man other than Adam before.

This subsequently led to all sorts of jokes about Adam22 being a cuck. He took it all in stride, and refused to back down from his decision to let this all happen. Now, two years later, Adam, Lena, and Jason are reigniting the internet with yet another video.

We know this because Adam and Lena have been plastering the new video all over the internet. Below, you can see Lena teasing her latest tape with Jason Luv, who seems to be enjoying his reunion with the adult video star.

Lena The Plug Jason Luv

Whether or not this latest collab enjoys the same virality as the first one, still remains to be seen. At the end of the day, Adam22 and Lena The Plug know exactly what they are doing by reigniting all of this. Even if it isn't as successful as the first one, it still achieves the same end goal.

Of course, reactions on social media have already been piling in. In the comments of Lena's Instagram post, one user wrote "At this point get married." Another said, "Ngl this kinda getting lame now."

If people weren't reacting, then Adam and Lena would have a serious problem on their hands. Yet the engagement is still there, and the audience doesn't mind playing along. Only time will tell if this backfires over the long term.

