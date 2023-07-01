Adam22 Addresses Lena The Plug Pregnancy Meme

Adam22 and Lena The Plug have become one of the hottest topics of conversation on the internet. Overall, there is a very good reason for all of this. A couple of weeks ago, it was revealed that Lena The Plug would be doing her first adult scene with another man. For years, she had only done scenes with Adam and other women. However, she opted to go on screen with Jason Luv, who is a huge star in the industry, no pun intended.

The timing of all of this was very suspect to fans. Just about a month prior, Lena and Adam22 got married. Consequently, fans found it bizarre for Adam to allow such a scene to take place. Regardless, Adam took it in stride as he continuously promoted the release of the video as if it were some sort of album rollout. Last week, the tape finally came out, and since then, Adam has continued to gas it on social media, despite the ridicule that has come with it.

Read More: Adam22 Approves Of Lena The Plug & Adin Ross Making An Adult Video Together

Adam22 Speaks

Been keeping it way too real lately pic.twitter.com/G2r4e8SsJC — adam22 (@adam22) July 17, 2023

One of the lines of attack against Adam has been the potential for Lena to get pregnant by Jason Luv. For instance, there is one meme in which Adam22 caresses Lena who is carrying a black child. Overall, this is yet another example of the internet going a bit far. However, in the clip above, Adam addressed the meme directly, claiming that no matter the race of Lena’s next child, he will support them and raise them as his own. Moreover, he claimed to be “woke,” although it came across very sarcastically.

At this point, it remains clear that Adam22 and Lena The Plug do not care about the internet’s reaction. Instead, they have played into it, every step of the way. Only time will tell when this entire saga will fizzle out, once and for all. Let us know what you think of this entire situation, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

Read More: Lena The Plug Receiving Celebrity DMs After Latest Sex Tape, Adam22 Claims