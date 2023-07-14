At this time, Lena The Plug and Adam22 are pushing their fans to reconsider their relationship norms. The couple has always leaned into the unconventional, and have often documented themselves having threesomes for the world to see. More recently, they’ve been pushing their sexual exploration to new heights, with Adam allowing his wife to perform a scene with adult actor Jason Luv that’s since gotten them plenty of attention online. The podcast host has faced criticism and accusations of being a “cuck.” Still, both he and Lena feel as though their relationship has been strengthened by the experience.

“I did enjoy Jason’s new d**k. Everything new is interesting and fun,” she told YouTuber Adin Ross during a recent live stream. “I have had sex with one person for seven years. Although Adam is very exciting to me sexually, a new experience is always going to be a little more interesting and different,” Lena added when the host asked who she prefers between Jason and her husband. “Adam could attest to that. A lot of the threesomes we have are probably a lot more fun than him just f**king me on a regular night,” she further explained.

Lena The Plug Has All Eyes on Her

As word of the NSFW tape continues to circulate, Adam has that his wife has been getting messages from celebrities. “I’m not gonna name names,” he told listeners tuning into his podcast. “There’s just one DM that’s stood above all else. It’s not even like he really was saying anything, he was just basically like… You know how dude’s will test the waters?” Adam asked his co-host before explaining that Lena is anti-airing people out in public.

Elsewhere in the news, Adam22 revealed who he thinks would make the perfect candidate for Lena’s next X-rated video. If the No Jumper host has his way, he’d life to see Adin Ross and his wife film a scene or two in front of the camera. Read why Adam thinks his young friend is a “safe choice” at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

