Wack 100 opened his wallet during a recent livestream and fans on social media think they allegedly spotted a police badge within. In turn, a clip of the quick moment has been circulating online. "I typically don't share posts like this, but did Wack 100 just flash a police badge, or am I seeing things?" one user wrote while sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans had mixed reactions in the replies. "Yall thought a old head was just voluntarily indicting people online?" one user remarked. Another added: "It didn't take a scientist to be able to tell u that the n***a who sits up on clubhouse everyday telling on n****s had some connection to the police."

Others provided a more reasonable explanation. "That’s the badge u get when u have a family member on the force. It’s basically a platinum PBA card," one fan wrote. One more added: "Its not a badge it’s a shield it’s when a family member or love one is some sorta law enforcement they give u that to flash to the cops when they pull u over."

Read More: Wack 100 Advises Drake To Stay Away From Top5 After Reviewing Criminal Record

Wack 100 Police

It isn't the first time Wack 100 has faced rumors of working with the authorities. Before turning himself in to the police, Eugene "Big U" Henley recently accused the music executive of working with the FBI. "If you had something against a Black man, handle it with a Black man in the streets," he said in a video on social media. "Wack said 100 times he was gonna take my contracts. He working with the FBI. The FBI went to the city, three days in a row and told the city they didn't want nobody to give me no more money."