Wack 100 Explains Why He Has A Police Badge In His Wallet

Wack 100 has responded to the viral clip of himself pulling out his wallet with a police badge visible inside. Filming himself at what appears to be a restaurant, he laughed off the allegations of working with authorities.

"Don't tell nobody," Wack joked while holding up the badge. "Shout out to all my ops. Y'all thought you had me. 'We got him!' Y'all got to be goofy. Let me tell you something. I've been manipulative, slick, evasive, intelligent, silent, exciting, all my life-- whatever button I wanna push. Big dummies. First and foremost, I'm an ex-con. You gotta pass a written, a physical, and a background check. I have a police badge." Wack added that its been in wallet for a long time and explained why by saying he's just "connected."

Is Wack 100 A Cop?

Wack initially flashed the badge during a livestream interview, earlier in the week. "I typically don't share posts like this, but did Wack 100 just flash a police badge, or am I seeing things?" one user wrote while sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter).

The post caused mayhem as fans began accusing Wack of working with the police. "Yall thought a old head was just voluntarily indicting people online?" one user remarked. Another added: "It didn't take a scientist to be able to tell u that the n***a who sits up on clubhouse everyday telling on n****s had some connection to the police." Others provided an alternate explanation. "That’s the badge u get when u have a family member on the force. It’s basically a platinum PBA card," one fan wrote.