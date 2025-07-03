Wack 100 Explains Why He Has A Police Badge In His Wallet

BY Cole Blake 1170 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" Listening Event During BET Weekend
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 21: Wack 100 attends Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" listening event during BET Weekend at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on June 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Wack 100 had flashed his wallet during a recent viral livestream, revealing there to be a police badge inside.

Wack 100 has responded to the viral clip of himself pulling out his wallet with a police badge visible inside. Filming himself at what appears to be a restaurant, he laughed off the allegations of working with authorities.

"Don't tell nobody," Wack joked while holding up the badge. "Shout out to all my ops. Y'all thought you had me. 'We got him!' Y'all got to be goofy. Let me tell you something. I've been manipulative, slick, evasive, intelligent, silent, exciting, all my life-- whatever button I wanna push. Big dummies. First and foremost, I'm an ex-con. You gotta pass a written, a physical, and a background check. I have a police badge." Wack added that its been in wallet for a long time and explained why by saying he's just "connected."

Read More: Fans Allege Wack 100 Accidently Flashed A Police Badge On Stream

Is Wack 100 A Cop?

Wack initially flashed the badge during a livestream interview, earlier in the week. "I typically don't share posts like this, but did Wack 100 just flash a police badge, or am I seeing things?" one user wrote while sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter).

The post caused mayhem as fans began accusing Wack of working with the police. "Yall thought a old head was just voluntarily indicting people online?" one user remarked. Another added: "It didn't take a scientist to be able to tell u that the n***a who sits up on clubhouse everyday telling on n****s had some connection to the police." Others provided an alternate explanation. "That’s the badge u get when u have a family member on the force. It’s basically a platinum PBA card," one fan wrote.

Regardless of the new video, fans on social media aren't buying the explanation. When LiveBitez shared the clip, one fan commented: "He tryna reverse psychology his way outta it," with laughing emojis. Another added: "What he mean by by he is 'connected' is he been working undercover for yearsssssssssssssss." Others suggested Wack was baiting them. "I swear the internet done got too damn gullible obviously he did it on purpose," one user wrote.

Read More: Adam22 & Wack 100 Debate If A Drake, Lil Wayne, & Nicki Minaj Tour Is Still Possible

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
The Game Hosts Special Screening Of His New Film "The Making of The Documentary 2" Music Fans Allege Wack 100 Accidently Flashed A Police Badge On Stream 1.5K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.6K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.3K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 668