42 Dugg Invites Lil Baby, GloRilla, Jeezy & More To Homecoming Concert: Watch

It's amazing to see the Detroit native reconnect with his rap peers and with the city that made him after his year-long prison stint.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
42 Dugg &amp; Friends In Concert

42 Dugg is finally back home in Detroit after a year-long prison stint, and the last few months saw him reconnect with his family, loved ones, the game, and his overall career. Moreover, on Friday night (January 19), he held his homecoming concert the D's Little Caesars Arena, and brought out a lot of special guests to join him onstage. These include Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Yo Gotti, GloRilla, Lil Durk, the one and only Jeezy, and reportedly many more. Overall, it seemed like an electric performance that 42 thoroughly enjoyed, and an experience that he surely missed for a long time.

Furthermore, it's been very fulfilling to see him spend time with his peers in the rap game and once again form part of the current conversation. For example, 42 Dugg recently dropped the J. Cole-endorsed single "SpinDatBac," which was apparently the result of a studio session that the two had in which the Dreamville boss expressed particular praise for this cut. As such, it would be amazing to see what other genre and stylistic crossovers he could engage in over the next few months, or years even. After all, the Michigan native is still a leader of his scene despite his brief departure, and his flow and delivery is too unique to leave to the wayside.

Read More: 42 Dugg Net Worth 2024: What Is The Rapper Worth?

42 Dugg Brings Out Jeezy

However, not everything has been perfect when it comes to his renewed relationship with other rappers, reports indicate. Wack 100 recently made claims about an altercation between 42 Dugg and Offset that prompted some bad blood between the two. Not only that, but the music executive also alleged that this caused 'Set's bonds with Lil Baby to sour as well. Whether or not there's any truth to this speculation of feuds between these spitters, it seems like this alleged confrontation doesn't have much truth behind in.

More Guest Performances

In fact, Dugg himself recently denied that Offset robbed him at all, although he did acknowledge that something went down. Still, it's unclear if it's between the two rappers or if he got tested by someone else. Either way, it's but a small footnote in this comeback tale that events like this homecoming concert supersede. For more news and the latest updates on 42 Dugg, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: 42 Dugg Is Stunned By Bhad Bhabie’s OnlyFans Earnings: “Ouu Cuz Hit Ah F*****g Lick”

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.