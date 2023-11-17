42 Dugg Drops J. Cole-Backed Single “SpinDatBac”

42 Dugg is clearly happy to be back in society after a one-year prison sentence. The pit-bull rapper was found guilty of failure to surrender himself. Furthermore, Dugg failed to serve a six-month sentence following a 2020 federal gun investigation. But, he is back in full force.

Since his release on October 16, the Detroit artist has been committed to feeding his fans. A week later he was back in the studio and dropped a hype single, "Go Again." Travis Scott was repeatedly posting it on his Instagram stories, so you know it was popping off. Now, he has a co-sign from another top-flight name.

Listen To "SpinDatBac" By 42 Dugg

Over the past few years, J. Cole has been more supportive of the younger generation of artists. His recent feature placements have been proof of that. In a recent video clip, he is seen having a chat with Dugg in the studio. In addition, the recently freed rapper was playing his new single, "SpinDatBac," for Cole. He was messing with it and it might be the reason we have it on our hands today. We see why the North Carolina MC likes it. The beat goes hard and Dugg is bringing the gritty and grimy energy all throughout.

Quotable Lyrics:

This for all my thugs who ain't hear me in a minute

Like, ten Ms comin', when I get it, I'ma split it

This for all my killers, this for all my dawgs

This for all my n****s that I just left behind the wall (Helluva made this beat, baby)

I'm back f****n' with rods

N****, I hear you got 'em for cheap

