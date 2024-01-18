42 Dugg Denies Claims That Offset Robbed Him

Dugg doesn't deny that a fight happened but claims he didn't give anybody a dime.

BYLavender Alexandria
CMG Gangsta Art Tour - Atlanta, GA

Earlier this year, Wack 100 made a claim that got people's attention. That's nothing new for the divisive music manager who often uses his show to spread questionable and often contested stories and statements. Consequently, the newest claim he made that got fans curious was about 42 Dugg, Offset, and Lil Baby. In the story he told, he claimed that former Migos rapper Offset once robbed Rugg following a dice game that escalated into a heated exchange. That reportedly led to a beef between him and his Quality Control label mate Lil Baby. Baby was the one who originally signed Dugg to his label imprint and was standing up for his artist.

Now, 42 Dugg is claiming that the entire story is a fabrication. He took to Instagram to refute the story that Wack 100 told. “These n*ggas ain’t took no money, man! On both of my kids, n*gga. What are you talking about, n*gga?! … Them n*ggas hoes, man. This the same thing I told Wack 100 — you old lame turning these n*ggas up. You know these n*ggas ain’t stepping like that. And I was by myself with $100,000,” Dugg explained. He doesn't deny that the fight the story is centered around happened though. “They tried me, bro. Right or wrong, they tried me. They surrounded me, told me I ain’t giving a rich n*gga shit. My momma could die if I’m lying, bro. I didn’t give them n*ggas a dime.” Check out the full video of his explanation below.

Read More: 42 Dugg Net Worth 2024: What Is The Rapper Worth?

42 Dugg Refutes Robbery Story

A few months ago 42 Dugg was released from prison after serving a one year sentence. Subsequently, he didn't waste much time getting back into his grind right after being let out. Video of him picking up a flashy looking new chain made the rounds online directly after his release. He's also dropped two new singles of his own since then. Additionally he appeared on a collaboration with G Herbo and Sexyy Red.

What do you think of 42 Dugg's claims that the story Wack 100 shared about him being false? Who do you believe is telling the truth? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: 42 Dugg Buys New Jewelry Straight Out Of Prison

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.