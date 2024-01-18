42 Dugg Denies Claims That Offset Robbed Him

Earlier this year, Wack 100 made a claim that got people's attention. That's nothing new for the divisive music manager who often uses his show to spread questionable and often contested stories and statements. Consequently, the newest claim he made that got fans curious was about 42 Dugg, Offset, and Lil Baby. In the story he told, he claimed that former Migos rapper Offset once robbed Rugg following a dice game that escalated into a heated exchange. That reportedly led to a beef between him and his Quality Control label mate Lil Baby. Baby was the one who originally signed Dugg to his label imprint and was standing up for his artist.

Now, 42 Dugg is claiming that the entire story is a fabrication. He took to Instagram to refute the story that Wack 100 told. “These n*ggas ain’t took no money, man! On both of my kids, n*gga. What are you talking about, n*gga?! … Them n*ggas hoes, man. This the same thing I told Wack 100 — you old lame turning these n*ggas up. You know these n*ggas ain’t stepping like that. And I was by myself with $100,000,” Dugg explained. He doesn't deny that the fight the story is centered around happened though. “They tried me, bro. Right or wrong, they tried me. They surrounded me, told me I ain’t giving a rich n*gga shit. My momma could die if I’m lying, bro. I didn’t give them n*ggas a dime.” Check out the full video of his explanation below.

42 Dugg Refutes Robbery Story

A few months ago 42 Dugg was released from prison after serving a one year sentence. Subsequently, he didn't waste much time getting back into his grind right after being let out. Video of him picking up a flashy looking new chain made the rounds online directly after his release. He's also dropped two new singles of his own since then. Additionally he appeared on a collaboration with G Herbo and Sexyy Red.

