42 Dugg Buys New Jewelry Straight Out Of Prison

Earlier this week, 42 Dugg was released from prison after serving a one-year sentence. He was sent to jail for failing to surrender himself and serve a 6-month sentence spawning from a gun charge in 2020. Video of the rapper's release from prison made the rounds online. Reportedly Yo Gotti and Dugg's family were there to pick him up. It didn't take long for Dugg to get back into the swing of things as he reportedly hit the studio soon after his release.

Now, he's also taking to flexing some new jewelry online. In two clips shared online, he shows off his new bling. The first video shows an impressive-looking gold watch. The other shows a pair of weighty-looking chains both of which are absolutely glistening. Despite the impressive-looking pieces, fans in the comments were still pretty critical. "Rap n*ggas still doing this corny roll out?….happy dudes home tho fr," and "go buy him an apartment building, then let the rental income buy him the lifestyle," two of the top comments read. Check out the pair of videos and various fan reactions below.

Read More: Yo Gotti Puts Up Millions For 42 Dugg’s Freedom

42 Dugg Hits Jeweler After Release

Despite his incarceration, Dugg was still able to drop new music. Back in July, he came through with an energetic banger called "One Time." The track shouted out the real one who stuck with him despite his time in prison. Even earlier this year he teamed up with Babyface Ray for the track "Ron Artest" which paid tribute to the former-Laker.

Around the time he was releasing that track, things looked pretty shaky for Dugg. After pleading guilty in March he faced up to five years in prison and thankfully had his sentence lightened. Getting it dropped down to just a year and being released when he was is seen by many as a major win for Dugg. What do you think of 42 Dugg hitting the jeweler right after getting out of prison? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: 42 Dugg Reveals Brutal Prison Conditions In New Update

[Via]