Ne-Yo's NBA In-Season Tournament Final Look Gets Absolutely Roasted

Ne-Yo debuted a surprising new hairless look when he took to the court in Las Vegas to perform the national anthem for the NBA In-Season Tournament final. Viewers were shocked when the rapper stepped out with a perfectly bald head. While a beautiful rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner", fans simply couldn't get over the fact that Ne-Yo was bald now. "Bold move!" Kevin Hart said during his guest spot on SportsCenter. Hart went on to call the look, due to the green leather trenchcoat, "very Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!"

As for the game itself, LeBron and Anthony Davis absolutely popped off, powering the Lakers to a 123-109 win over the Pacers. Anthony Davis had a 41-20 game to lead the Lakers by example. Meanwhile, LeBron put up 24 and 11 in his own impressive performance. The high-scoring Pacers simply weren't able to keep up in the shootout. Tyrese Haliburton had 20 points and 11 rebounds. Furthermore, Benedict Mathurin had a huge 20-point game off the bench for Indiana.

Ne-Yo Gets Roasted

It's not the first time that Ne-Yo has come under fire in recent months. However, back in August, it was what comments he made and not how he looked. "I have no issue with the [LGBTQIA+] community, I have no problem with nobody. Love who you love. Do what you do. I just personally come from an era where a man was a man, and a woman was a woman, and there wasn't but two genders, and that's just how it rocked. Now, you could identify as a goldfish if you feel like. I don't care. That ain't my business. It becomes my business when you try to make me to play the game with you. I'm not going to call you a goldfish. You want to be a goldfish? Go be a goldfish. We live in a weird time, man," the rapper told DJ Vlad after catching heat for comments about medical transitioning.

However, Ne-Yo went on to double down on his comments. "1st and foremost, I CONDEMN NO ONE. Who am I to condemn anybody? Your life, your kids, your choice. I was asked a question and I answered it. My opinion is mine. I’m not asking anybody to agree with me nor am I telling you what you can and cannot do with your children. I stated my opinion on a matter and that’s that.

Why should I care if my opinion upsets you when you don’t care if yours upsets anyone? Opinions aren’t special. We all have one. People voice them regularly whether they’re asked or not. I was actually asked mine. Agreeing to disagree is not a declaration of war. Y’all do whatever the hell y’all want to. But my feelings on the matter are mine. Same way yours are yours. Meanwhile, I love everybody. Don’t agree with some of y’all’s ideals….but love you no less," Ne-Yo wrote in the comments of a Hollywood Unlocked post.

