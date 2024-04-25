Ne-Yo Accused Of Having "Freak-Offs" By Ex-Girlfriend, Gets Compared To Diddy

Sade Bagnerise filmed herself launching allegations at Ne-Yo that he had prostitutes and drugs at his house while their kids were there.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Ne-Yo Performs At The Resorts World Arena

Ne-Yo is facing some heavy allegations right now, with his ex-girlfriend Sade Bagnerise claiming that he's had "freak-offs" with drugs and sex workers while his children were at his house. For those unaware, she is the mother of his two youngest children, and she recorded and livestreamed herself launching these accusations at him on Wednesday (April 24) while he tried to use his video game console, plus while their kids were seemingly sleeping behind them. Bagnerise called the singer "Diddy Junior" and said that he will face similar public scrutiny due to these alleged actions. Also, she claimed that he body-slammed her and that he allegedly called the police after Bagnerise refused to leave their house due to her concern for their children.

Furthermore, it's important to note that all of this is speculative and alleged behavior, none of which has been confirmed or is backed up by facts or a legal process at press time. So are the Diddy allegations, for that matter. As such, take this Ne-Yo news with a grain of salt. "He wants h*es over the house while his kids is here," Bagnerise claimed. "This n***a like to have h*es, drugs and weed, alcohol, mushrooms, and [sex workers] in the house while his kids are here. Everyone has asked him to stop but he will not listen to nobody."

Read More: Ne-Yo’s Ex Facing Gag Order Relating To Custody Battle

Sade Bagnerise's Accusations Against Ne-Yo: Watch

Ne-Yo has seven kids, the youngest of which (Braiden and Brixton) he shares with Sade Bagnerise legally. However, given his current relationship status, it looks like expanded fatherhood might not be in the cards for him. For example, the R&B star recently opened up about his current polyamorous relationship, and whether he thinks he's going to take it to deeper levels. From what was said, it looks like it will remain quite casual.

With all this in mind, we'll see whether these allegations result in any action or response moving forward. Elsewhere, what do you think about the reaction to this polyamorous switch-up? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments section down below. Also, come back to HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Ne-Yo.

Read More: Who Are The Mothers Of Ne-Yo’s 7 Kids?

[via]

