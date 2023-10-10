Ne-Yo’s Ex Facing Gag Order Relating To Custody Battle

Ne-Yo wants to keep his custody battle with his ex private.

Lavender Alexandria
R&B singer Ne-Yo and his ex Sade Bagnerise are currently locked in a custody battle in the courts. Earlier this year the singer, whose real name is Shaffer Smith, filed in court to establish himself as the father of the pair's two children. According to The Jasmine Brand, he asked for multiple things from the judge in the trial. Included in his requests is a DNA test on the younger child. He requested it so that the child could be given Smith's last name. He's also seeking joint legal and physical custody of the children alongside his ex.

In a countersuit filed by Bagnerise, she requests that he be given legal custody, but she retains primary physical custody. "In Sadè’s counterclaim, she reportedly requested that Ne-Yo have the children every other weekend with alternating holiday time. She also asked for court-ordered temporary and permanent child support," they explain. After the court made the easy decision of giving Ne-Yo joint legal custody, they're beginning the more involved legal process of sorting out the physical custody of the children. Check out Jasmine Brand's entire report on the legal battles below.

Ne-Yo Scores Legal Victory In Keeping His Ex Quiet Publicly

In the newest court proceedings, Ne-Yo is making sure that Bagnerise can't speak on their case publicly. "In his newest motion, Ne-Yo argued it would best benefit his children to keep certain information about the case — such as his finances, the location of his homes, the amount of child support he will be paying, and the entire settlement agreement — hidden from the public."

He also doubled down on keeping the case private. He's not only requesting that the results be kept private, but also that Bagnerise be barred from speaking on the legal battles in any public format while they're ongoing. With her unable to speak to the media info on the case may be hard to come by as it unfolds. What do you think of Ne-Yo's ex not being allowed to speak publicly on their ongoing legal battles? Let us know in the comment section below.

