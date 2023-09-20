Ne-Yo Twerked On By Fan Onstage: Watch

Recently, Ne-Yo invited a fan onstage to dance with him at one of his shows, and she went all the way in. The enthusiastic, leather-clad woman gave the Arkansas native a run for his money, showcasing a variety of killer dance moves. A clip from the moment shows the crowd going wild as the fan throws it back on the father of seven.

The fan's seductive dancing seemed to have rendered Ne-Yo speechless. He looked shocked as the woman confidently strutted away after her performance, letting her sultry moves speak for themselves. As expected, social media users have a lot to say about the fan encounter, and are sounding off in the comments section. "SHE ATE THAT UPPPPPP," one Instagram user writes. Another simply notes that "She did [what] needed to be done."

Ne-Yo Fan Shows Off Her Dance Moves

The comments section of The Neighborhood Talk's post is also flooded with commenters dying to know where the fan got her eye-catching black leather leggings from. She weighed in on the post, writing, "THANK YALL FOR ALL THE LOVE [heart emoji]." The fan, @mishamelanin, also went on to share a few posts of her own about her performance, the leggings, and more.

Ne-Yo is currently making his way around the U.S. on his Champagne and Roses tour alongside Robin Thicke and Mario. The trio kicked things off with a performance in Detroit, MI earlier this month, most recently touching down in Hartford, CT. The artists will go on to make a series of stops in the south before heading to California in October. When he's not performing, Ne-Yo's also working on raising his "tribe" of children with three different mothers. What do you think of Ne-Yo's recent seductive fan encounter? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Ne-Yo.

