Ne-Yo's Ex-Girlfriend Explains Why She Accused Him Of Being "Diddy Junior"

Ne-Yo's in some significant hot water right now thanks to as-of-yet unconfirmed claims from his ex-girlfriend and mother of his two youngest kids, Sade Bagnerise. Moreover, she livestreamed herself launching accusations at him on Wednesday (April 24) that he would allegedly have sex workers, various illegal drugs, and overall engage in wrongful behavior while their children were in the house that all this was going down at. Then, Bagnerise took to her Instagram Story the following day to explain why she did what she did. Also, she clapped back at folks criticizing her choice to make these allegations and invoked her concern for her little ones.

"All this because I just want the best for the ones who need the love and affection the most," Sade Bagnerise claimed concerning the backlash to her claims against Ne-Yo. "False narratives and empty promises. I'll be the villain. If that means standing up for the ONLY thing that matters. I don't feel bad about shi. I wasn't antagonizing, I WAS PRESSING THE LINE. 4 all the RIGHT reasons.

Sade Bagnerise Elaborates On Ne-Yo Claims & This Week's Livestream

"Yall sit here flip flopping speaking on shii yall know NOTHING ABOUT," she alleged against Ne-Yo. "Yall have no idea of what any truth is from ANY point of view. Ain't never heard a got damn peep out of me. Hell i neverrrrrr ever even came to this internet and said who my bd was to begin with. Let's start there. Y'all swear I was that lady karma and now yall swear this mine. So wtf yall got bf and bd problems fa? Lmao yall s**t just not on the internet.

"Yall always think somebody mad or bitter and call ppl like Katt Williams crazy for yearssssss and just to turn around and find out WE BE RIGHT," she concluded her accusations. "But this is the age of the truth. I will sit bk and let the truth unfold. He can let me look like the bad guy but he KNOWS my heart and my intentions are PURE. All i ask for is do right by the ones who is needing you the most right now. That's all, I'm passionate [shrug emoji]." For more news and the latest updates on Ne-Yo, stay logged into HNHH.

