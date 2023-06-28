Ne-Yo's Ex Seeks Child Support In Exchange For Joint Custody

Ne-Yo’s ex-girlfriend, Sade Bagnerise, has agreed to share joint legal custody of their two children together, Braiden and Brixton. In May, he filed a lawsuit against Bagnerise, where he asked for a paternity test to be conducted in order to prove that he’s the father of the two boys. He additionally requested that Braiden’s last name be changed to Smith to match his own. Now, Bagnerise has filed a countersuit.

In the suit, the mother demands primary physical custody of their children. She also agreed for Ne-Yo to gain joint legal custody of their sons. Though the suit didn’t directly address his recent request for a paternity test, it claims that “[Ne-Yo] is the biological father of the parties’ minor children.” She’s also demanded that the singer pay her monthly child support along with reimbursement for their kids’ basic expenses.

Ne-Yo's Children With Sade Bagnerise

Ne-Yo and his ex-wife, Crystal Renay, finalized their divorce in February of this year. Renay filed for divorce in 2022 after Ne-Yo fathered a child with another woman, Bagnerise. Earlier this year, Bagnerise took to social media to share a message about becoming pregnant with Ne-Yo’s child while he was married to another woman. “Coming to terms with the delicate circumstances, when I felt like I just couldn’t take on another load, especially at the expense of another persons happiness.. sometimes even my own.. wasn’t the easiest decision. However, I have to choose me. Therefore, I have to choose you,” she wrote.” Her post continued, “The JOY Braiden gives me every day strengthened me & let me know I can do this gracefully.. with love, compassion, and penitence . Patiently awaiting you. Ready for this journey. Ready 4 the lessons & the blessings. I can’t wait to meet you my buttercup!! xoxo MOMMY.”

In April, Ne-Yo defended himself against those hating on his personal life. He said, “Your opinions of me and my personal life don’t mean ANYTHING to me. My kids love me, my women love me. My future is bright as f**k!!” He continued, “Healthy, smart, and beautiful kids, limitless bank account, beautiful baby mama’s (Front [if] you want to. They all bad.) And lady friends that love my dirty drawls. ‘Life is good…’ (Future voice).”

