Ne-Yo Hits Back At Polygamy Criticism In New Interview: "I Don't Give AF"

Ne-Yo says it's his prerogative.

Ne-Yo's polygamy journey has received widespread media attention. The entertainer remains unapologetic about his choices despite mounting criticism. He addressed the controversy during a recent episode of the Gold Dimes podcast. Reflecting on the backlash that followed his public debut with two girlfriends earlier this year, he shared a candid perspective. “I need the world to know how much I don’t care about their opinions,” he declared. “This life is mine, and I’m living it the way I want.” Before the interview, the singer told TMZ, "You should let people do whatever they want to do. I can’t see how it’s hurting anybody.”

On Fox Soul’s Truth Talks, psychologist and life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant called Ne-Yo a “womanizer,” accusing him of using the guise of polyamory to justify his past infidelity. “He cheated on his wife repeatedly. Now he’s gaslighting himself and others to make it seem like he’s always wanted this lifestyle,” she said, attributing his failed marriage to a lack of discipline. As criticism and debate continue, Ne-Yo remains steadfast in his decisions, focused on living life unapologetically on his terms. On the Gold Dimes, however, Ne-Yo's tone was more defiant. The father of seven described his post-divorce self-discovery and newfound honesty. “It’s no secret I got divorced not too long ago,” he said. “That experience taught me things about myself I wasn’t fully aware of. I wasted so much time on stupid stuff.”

Ne-Yo Says IDGAF About “Womanizer” Claims

Crystal Renay, who finalized her divorce from Ne-Yo in February 2023 after nearly eight years of marriage, has largely refrained from engaging in the drama. Speaking on The Culture Club Uncensored, Renay admitted she felt blindsided by his infidelity and no longer recognized the man she once loved. “If it makes him happy, I’m happy for him,” she said, though she added she doesn’t understand his lifestyle.