recording session
- MusicIndia Love's Recording Session For "KEYS TO MY LIFE" Obliterated By Kanye West Fans"She sounds like how kids be randomly singing while they're coloring at the table and sippin' apple juice," one person says. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKanye West Partially Shares "DONDA" TracklistKanye West reveals a few of the song titles on "DONDA" while in the studio with Playboi Carti. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Is Back In The Studio Despite Retirement AnnouncementIs Eternal Atake finally on the way?By Alexander Cole
- MusicDJ Khaled & Buju Banton Lock In Studio Time In Jamaica For "Father Of Asahd""DID THE BUJU BANTON VOCALS COME IN YEEET?"By Aron A.
- MusicOffset's Mom Explains Why Takeoff Wasn't With The Migos At The AMA'sLook out for Takeoff's solo album.By Aron A.
- MusicDenzel Curry & YBN Cordae Have A "Slapper" On The WayYBN Cordae and Denzel Curry got in the studio last night.By Aron A.
- MusicAmber Rose Says She Convinced Kanye West To Put Nicki Minaj On "Monster"Amber Rose helped get Nicki Minaj on Kanye West's "Monster" with Jay-Z and Rick Ross.By Aron A.
- MusicMoneybagg Yo Hints At Upcoming J. Cole CollaborationMoneybagg Yo & J. Cole were spotted together in the studio.By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West Is In Chicago To Work On Chance The Rapper's AlbumKanye West is officially back in the Chi.By Aron A.
- MusicYBN Cordae Says He Spent 16 Hours In The Studio With Dr. Dre On His BirthdayYBN Cordae links up with a GOAT.By Aron A.
- MusicScHoolboy Q Returns To Instagram With Studio Pics After Clearing PageDoes this mean we'll finally be getting a ScHoolboy Q album. By Aron A.
- MusicPlayboi Carti Reveals He Recorded Five Songs With Frank Ocean Last MonthCash Carti got heat with Frank Ocean in the cut.By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott & Mike Dean Hint At Finally Finishing "Astroworld"Travis Scott & Mike Dean share updates on "Astroworld" status.By Aron A.
- MusicG-Eazy & Halsey Were Working On New Music A Few Days Before Break UpG-Eazy revealed he was working on music with Halsey before they broke up.By Aron A.
- MusicShaq Says Biggie Re-Recorded His Verse On Their Collab Because It Was Too DirtyShaq recalls recording "You Can't Stop The Reign" with Biggie.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Reportedly Recorded "Sandra's Rose" Within Hours Of Receiving The BeatDJ Premier breaks down how "Sandra's Rose" came about.By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West Grabs Chance The Rapper & Rick Rubin For Wyoming Studio SessionKanye West is clearly grinding out the last bits of his forthcoming album.By Aron A.
- MusicKodak Black Is Apparently Recording Verses Over The Phone From PrisonThe justice system can't stop Kodak Black from making music.By Aron A.
- MusicBlac Chyna Shares Studio Picture From Album Recording SessionBlac Chyna be dropping bars.By Matt F
- MusicPost Malone Calls Kanye West Recording Session "Like Working With Jesus Christ"Post Malone heaps praise on Kanye West.By Matt F
- MusicJennifer Lopez Shares Spotify Sessions Recording PhotoJennifer Lopez looks like she'll have new music for us soon!By Matt F
- MusicThe Weeknd Shares Picture Of Recording SessionCould The Weeknd be crafting a new project.By Matt F