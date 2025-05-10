Summer Walker Shocks Fans By Calling Gio Ramos Playboi Carti's "Wife"

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 01: Rapper Playboi Carti sits courtside during the third quarter between the Atlanta Hawks and the Portland Trail Blazers at State Farm Arena on April 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Playboi Carti and Gio Ramos hit up a studio session with Summer Walker, and it seems like Carti is involved in Walker's next album.

Playboi Carti has been fueling a lot of strong relationship rumors with Giovanna Ramos for about a month now, especially with their court-side NBA game in April. But we still don't know a lot about their actual bond, although Summer Walker just gave us an idea.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, she recently took to the social media platform to share a picture of her, Carti, his sister, and Gio in the studio. Apparently, the Atlanta rapper is helping the Atlanta crooner with her next album, although it's unclear exactly what his role is. Did he record a feature or did he just help with another aspect of it?

Regardless, that wasn't the important detail that fans caught. Summer had a very curious choice of words to describe King Vamp's relationship with Gio, which sent some shipping fans into a frenzy.

"Thank you Carti for pulling up to add a great finishing touch to my album, you were a perfect gentleman & your wife is so sweet n funny [white heart emoji]," she shared.

Read More: Summer Walker Relives Near-Death Experience Giving Birth

Playboi Carti Met Gala

In addition, the singer also spoke on her relationship status with her partner Rico Recklezz. Sadly for folks who rooted for them, Summer Walker confirmed she's single.

"Yes I'm single but don't be weird now yall," she wrote. "I can't even think about f***in w another man. I love Rico he really is a sweet man when he wants to be... that's my Pumkin for like, things just didn't align how we wanted cause we from two different worlds. Let's move on now n not create false narratives."

"I'm literally honestly & truly over men like that's it for me," Summer posted on her IG Story. "I find more peace in being alone, but let's normalize moving on with out mess. No disrespect No hard feelings No bad mouthing each other. Everything copestetic on my end, it's all lessons n love. [white heart emoji]."

Will Playboi Carti and Giovanna Ramos address this? It seems unlikely, but we will see if this changes soon. After all, we have already heard a lot about them, and the interest is high. Also, Carti might have to address his alleged Met Gala ban before anything else.

Read More: Playboi Carti Reveals He Was Banned From The Met Gala

