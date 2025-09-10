Summer Walker Clarifies Stance On Sugar Daddies After Viral VMAs Date

BY Caroline Fisher 281 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Summer Walker Sugar Daddies Gossip News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 20: In this image released on February 25, 2024, Summer Walker backstage during Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy on January 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Over the weekend, Summer Walker attended the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards with a much older man, leading fans to speculate.

Over the weekend, Summer Walker attended the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards with a much older mystery man, leaving fans with a lot of questions. While the man's identity has not been made public, the songstress told reporters on the red carpet that he's a "special friend" of hers. When pressed for more details, she kept her lips sealed, urging the public to mind their own business.

Regardless, plenty of theories have been floating around about the man's relationship to Walker, including one that he's her sugar daddy. During a recent livestream, one fan even told her that she doesn't need a sugar daddy, as she appears to be doing well financially on her own. In response, she made it clear that she doesn't see it that way, as she'd prefer to spend someone else's money instead of her own.

"I don't give a damn if I got my own money," she declared, as captured by Live Bitez. "My money is mine, your money is mine."

Read More: Who Was Summer Walker's Date To The VMAs?

Summer Walker Boyfriend

As expected, Walker's remarks have earned mixed reactions from social media users. One thing most can agree on is that she seems happy, however, which is nice to see considering the ups and downs she's endured in recent months.

At the end of last year, for example, she made her relationship with Rico Recklezz official. Sadly, it ended just few months later. She confirmed the news in a candid social media post, explaining to followers that even though things didn't work out between them, she has no hard feelings towards the Chicago rapper.

"Yes I’m single but don’t be weird now y’all. I can’t even think about f*ckin w another man. I love Rico. He really is a sweet man when he wants to be… That’s my Pumkin for life, things just didn’t align how we wanted cause we from two different worlds. Let’s move on now n not create false narratives," the performer wrote.

Read More: Summer Walker Shocks Fans By Calling Gio Ramos Playboi Carti's "Wife"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Summer Walker Date VMAs Gossip News Gossip Who Was Summer Walker's Date To The VMAs? 28.9K
Summer Walker Gio Ramos Playboi Carti Wife Hip Hop News Relationships Summer Walker Shocks Fans By Calling Gio Ramos Playboi Carti's "Wife" 3.3K
2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Relationships Summer Walker’s Flirty New Selfies Leave Rico Recklezz In Awe 1.7K
2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Relationships Summer Walker Confirms Rico Recklezz Dating Rumors And Fans Are Absolutely Stunned 10.8K
Comments 1