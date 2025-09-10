Over the weekend, Summer Walker attended the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards with a much older mystery man, leaving fans with a lot of questions. While the man's identity has not been made public, the songstress told reporters on the red carpet that he's a "special friend" of hers. When pressed for more details, she kept her lips sealed, urging the public to mind their own business.

Regardless, plenty of theories have been floating around about the man's relationship to Walker, including one that he's her sugar daddy. During a recent livestream, one fan even told her that she doesn't need a sugar daddy, as she appears to be doing well financially on her own. In response, she made it clear that she doesn't see it that way, as she'd prefer to spend someone else's money instead of her own.

"I don't give a damn if I got my own money," she declared, as captured by Live Bitez. "My money is mine, your money is mine."

Summer Walker Boyfriend

As expected, Walker's remarks have earned mixed reactions from social media users. One thing most can agree on is that she seems happy, however, which is nice to see considering the ups and downs she's endured in recent months.

At the end of last year, for example, she made her relationship with Rico Recklezz official. Sadly, it ended just few months later. She confirmed the news in a candid social media post, explaining to followers that even though things didn't work out between them, she has no hard feelings towards the Chicago rapper.