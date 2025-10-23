Summer Walker has a reputation for having a new man quite often. But in the last month, it seems she's just popping out with someone different for kicks. It started in early September with her appearance at the MTV VMAs alongside an older gentleman.

To this day, we still don't know who he is. All we will seemingly ever know is that he was a "special friend to the R&B songstress. Some theorized it was a sugar daddy of sorts. Summer Walker responded to this idea, shutting down that she doesn't need one.

But in that same breath, she implied she'd much rather spend her man's money than her own. "I don't give a damn if I got my own money. My money is mine, your money is mine."

However, Summer Walker seems to be done with cozying up to men a couple of decades older than her. But from the looks of her date at the Atlanta Hawks game last night, she might be looking to date someone of the intergalactic type.

Meet Space God Da Thug, a social media personality and comedian of sorts. He's known for his funny videos and musical detours. They linked up in the tunnel and sat courtside at State Farm Arena for the Hawks home opener and first game of the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Summer Walker Finally Over It

In clip caught by The Neighborhood Talk, Space God Da Thug gets on his knees pleading to give him a chance. "I'm nothing like these Earth n****s man," he claims while holding her hand. "They done broke your heart, played with you. Look bae, I'm for real. I came all the way from space baby."

Summer looks a bit unsure of his proposition, but she gives him a chance, and they walk arm-in-arm to the court. Folks in the comments were both baffled but happy for the artist just living her life. "Lmao Summer is living life and I love that for her lmao! My girl is funny lmao," one user writes. "Atlanta is not a real place [three laughing emojis]," another jokes.

While this was most likely just for the memes, we are happy that Summer is doing well for herself. She will be even more so later this year when she puts out the anticipated conclusion to her album series, Finally Over It.