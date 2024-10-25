Summer Walker Teases Upcoming Album Again With Complicated Relationship Cut "Heart Of A Woman"

It seems that Summer Walker is indeed, "Finally Over It."

This series has focused on the difficulties of getting over past flings. Given the title and the content of "Heart Of A Woman," though, Summer appears to be done with the games. This single was teased on October 11 via "+1(404) 476-6404." It's a voicemail of a man that she's still dealing with, and he's confessing his love for her amid their issues. You can hear the chorus of "Heart Of A Woman" playing in the background and it seems like they will be placed next to each other on the final tracklist. On "HOAW", Walker is looking to end the relationship. But she's clinging on for some reason, despite her growing disdain for him. It's a painful but beautiful listen, as her vocals gingerly glide over the lowkey instrumental. Stream the single with the music video link below.

Summer Walker has been in the background more since her sophomore album, Still Over It. That was a 2021 project and a sequel and follow-up to her studio debut Over It back in 2019. She does have her 2023 CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP . But overall, she's been assisting mostly in that period. 21 Savage , Bakar, Sexyy Red , Hunxho, and USHER have been beneficiaries . But in the month of October, the Atlanta, Georgia product is focused with getting back on the solo tracks. This weekend, Summer Walker has delivered "Heart Of A Woman," her second single from her upcoming third LP, Finally Over It, which all but signifies the conclusion to what will now be a trilogy.

About The Author

