Playboi Carti Reveals He Was Banned From The Met Gala

Playboi Carti said that he was banned from the Met Gala to explain why he wasn't present at Monday night's star-studded event in New York City. He provided the update for fans in a post on Instagram, sharing several pictures of himself posing with his rumored girlfriend, Giovanna Ramos.

"MET GALA BANNED ME FELT LIKE WE GOT KICKED OUT OF PROM BUT WE GOOD @ft.gioo WITH ME IM A HAPPY MAN F*CK EM," Carti wrote in the caption. In the comments section, several users asked why he was banned. "Why would met gala ban the biggest influence in fashion at the moment????" one fan wrote. Others spoke on Carti's relationship with Ramos. "So what exactly is the relationship here," another asked.

Carti and Ramos haven't provided exact details on their relationship. They've been rumored to be dating for a number of months. While celebrating a Billboard Hot 100 record following the release of Music, he tagged Ramos on social media and wrote: “Ya ex could never.” The move further fueled speculation.

Who Attended The Met Gala?

As who was in attendance at the Met Gala, there were numerous stars from the music industry. Andre 3000, Future, Megan Thee Stallion, ASAP Rocky, and several more hip-hop artists in particular made appearances.

Andre 3000 wore a piano on his back for Monday night’s event. The outlet referenced the surprise project he released on the same day. He announced the it in a post on Instagram. “These piano sketches are improvisations,” he wrote in the caption. “To conjure them up, I spread my fingers out on the keys and randomly but with purpose move them around until I find something that feels good or interesting. If it feels really good I will try to repeat it.”