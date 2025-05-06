Playboi Carti Reveals He Was Banned From The Met Gala

BY Cole Blake 1206 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rolling Loud California 2025
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Rapper Playboi Carti debuts his new album "Music" onstage during the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 16, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
While Playboi Carti wasn't in attendance, countless celebrities showed up to the Met Gala in New York City.

Playboi Carti said that he was banned from the Met Gala to explain why he wasn't present at Monday night's star-studded event in New York City. He provided the update for fans in a post on Instagram, sharing several pictures of himself posing with his rumored girlfriend, Giovanna Ramos.

"MET GALA BANNED ME FELT LIKE WE GOT KICKED OUT OF PROM BUT WE GOOD @ft.gioo WITH ME IM A HAPPY MAN F*CK EM," Carti wrote in the caption. In the comments section, several users asked why he was banned. "Why would met gala ban the biggest influence in fashion at the moment????" one fan wrote. Others spoke on Carti's relationship with Ramos. "So what exactly is the relationship here," another asked.

Carti and Ramos haven't provided exact details on their relationship. They've been rumored to be dating for a number of months. While celebrating a Billboard Hot 100 record following the release of Music, he tagged Ramos on social media and wrote: “Ya ex could never.” The move further fueled speculation.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Surprises Atlanta Fans With Playboi Carti During “Grand National” Tour

Who Attended The Met Gala?

As who was in attendance at the Met Gala, there were numerous stars from the music industry. Andre 3000, Future, Megan Thee Stallion, ASAP Rocky, and several more hip-hop artists in particular made appearances.

Andre 3000 wore a piano on his back for Monday night’s event. The outlet referenced the surprise project he released on the same day. He announced the it in a post on Instagram. “These piano sketches are improvisations,” he wrote in the caption. “To conjure them up, I spread my fingers out on the keys and randomly but with purpose move them around until I find something that feels good or interesting. If it feels really good I will try to repeat it.”

He added: “Some of my favorite piano music composers and players that inspire me are Thelonious Monk, McCoy Tyner, Philip Glass, Stephen Sondheim, Joni Mitchell and Vince Guaraldi. These piano pieces weren’t recorded with the intention of presenting them in any formal way to the public. They were personal, at home recordings. I would sometimes text them to my family and friends.”

Read More: Playboi Carti & SZA's FaceTime Has Fans Convinced A Collaboration Is Coming

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 54.8K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Lil Yachty Issues Key Clarification In Response To Playboi Carti's Apparent Diss 1.9K
Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 1 Music Playboi Carti Seemingly Disses Lil Yachty After Setting Billboard Record 5.2K
Image provided to HNHH by the artist. Photo credit: Justin Heron Music Maxo Kream Explains The "Real Story" Of How He Met Playboi Carti 2.8K