News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
giovanna ramos
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Lil Yachty Issues Key Clarification In Response To Playboi Carti's Apparent Diss
Playboi Carti threw some shade at Giovanna Ramos' ex in a post on Instagram while celebrating the success of his album, "Music."
By
Cole Blake
March 25, 2025
1417 Views