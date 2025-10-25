Playboi Carti Seemingly Responds To Assault Allegations Involving Gio Ramos

Playboi Carti is currently on his "Antagonist" tour alongside the rest of Opium, whose live spectacles aren't the only things capturing fans' attention these days. Reportedly, authorities cited him for misdemeanor assault following an alleged altercation with his close friend Giovanna "Gio" Ramos and his limo driver.

For those unaware, the Atlanta rapper faces accusations of fighting with Gio earlier this month in Utah before the tour's opening show there, which led their limo driver to allegedly pull over. Carti allegedly struck the driver in the face and threatened to shoot another driver.

This caused a lot of controversy, with particular attention heading Gio's way given Playboi Carti's previous abuse allegations. However, it seems like he addressed this controversy indirectly at one of his most recent shows on the "Antagonist" tour. In a clip caught by Bars on Instagram, you can hear the MUSIC creative seemingly address the situation and reports concerning Giovanna Ramos. Many folks think they are a romantic item due to their affection and language towards one another, but take that with a grain of salt.

"And my wife Gio, she's right with me," he expressed. "Please do not believe the hype." Of course, maybe this is a misinterpretation, so we'll see if a more direct response emerges in the future. Carti must reportedly attend court in December over this alleged misdemeanor assault citation.

Playboi Carti Allegations

Elsewhere, Gio herself seemingly denied the Playboi Carti allegations. She reportedly took to her Instagram Story amid this report's initial spread and simply wrote "fake news." Again, nothing explicitly connects these two developments, so perhaps fans read too deeply into the timing. Nevertheless, Playboi Carti's reported Utah altercation is something that fans want answers for.

We will see if there are any other updates, developments, or extra bits to this story. If something really went down, hopefully it doesn't rear its head again in the future.