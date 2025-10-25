Playboi Carti Seemingly Responds To Assault Allegations Involving Gio Ramos

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 205 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Playboi Carti Responds Assault Allegations Gio Hip Hop News
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Playboi Carti performs during the 2024 Rolling Loud music festival at Hard Rock Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage/Getty Images)
Playboi Carti was allegedly cited for allegedly assaulting his limo driver after an alleged altercation with Giovanna Ramos in Utah.

Playboi Carti is currently on his "Antagonist" tour alongside the rest of Opium, whose live spectacles aren't the only things capturing fans' attention these days. Reportedly, authorities cited him for misdemeanor assault following an alleged altercation with his close friend Giovanna "Gio" Ramos and his limo driver.

For those unaware, the Atlanta rapper faces accusations of fighting with Gio earlier this month in Utah before the tour's opening show there, which led their limo driver to allegedly pull over. Carti allegedly struck the driver in the face and threatened to shoot another driver.

This caused a lot of controversy, with particular attention heading Gio's way given Playboi Carti's previous abuse allegations. However, it seems like he addressed this controversy indirectly at one of his most recent shows on the "Antagonist" tour. In a clip caught by Bars on Instagram, you can hear the MUSIC creative seemingly address the situation and reports concerning Giovanna Ramos. Many folks think they are a romantic item due to their affection and language towards one another, but take that with a grain of salt.

"And my wife Gio, she's right with me," he expressed. "Please do not believe the hype." Of course, maybe this is a misinterpretation, so we'll see if a more direct response emerges in the future. Carti must reportedly attend court in December over this alleged misdemeanor assault citation.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar & A$AP Rocky Brought Out By Playboi Carti During Los Angeles Tour Stop

Playboi Carti Allegations

Elsewhere, Gio herself seemingly denied the Playboi Carti allegations. She reportedly took to her Instagram Story amid this report's initial spread and simply wrote "fake news." Again, nothing explicitly connects these two developments, so perhaps fans read too deeply into the timing. Nevertheless, Playboi Carti's reported Utah altercation is something that fans want answers for.

We will see if there are any other updates, developments, or extra bits to this story. If something really went down, hopefully it doesn't rear its head again in the future.

In addition, this adds to already rampant speculation about Carti and Gio's alleged relationship status and the dynamic of their bond. In any case, we will just have to wait and see what else we can assess.

Read More: Playboi Carti Allegedly Teases Five-Year Anniversary Edition Of "Whole Lotta Red"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Gio Denies Playboi Carti Assault Allegations Arrest Hip Hop News Relationships Gio Seemingly Denies Playboi Carti Assault Allegations After Arrest Report 4.1K
Playboi Carti Cited Alleged Assault Utah Concert Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti Reportedly Arrested For Alleged Assault Before Utah Concert 3.4K
The Weeknd | After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Sao Paulo Music Playboi Carti Allegedly Threatened To Shoot Limo Driver According To New Dispatch Audio 1155
Gio Playboi Carti New Album BABY BOI Done Hip Hop News Relationships Gio Claims Playboi Carti's New Album "BABY BOI" Is Already Done 1.6K
Comments 0