Playboi Carti Hints That Him & Kanye West Are All Good

BY Zachary Horvath 148 Views
The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: Playboi Carti performs during The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Kanye West began beefing with Playboi Carti earlier this year after being left off of "MUSIC." However, things have been quiet until now.

Kanye West was at Playboi Carti's throat throughout the first half of the year. He seemingly started their feud (or maybe Ye thinks Carti did) after he was left off of MUSIC. The project was a huge success, going number one and selling nearly 300,000 units first week.

For months, Kanye labeled Carti as a traitor, or an "agent" who betrayed him. In his explosive interview with DJ Akademiks he said, "Carti took the blue pill. But he made his name off of the red pill. The Matrix. The red pill is the n****s like Neo, the blue pill are the agents. So now Carti is an agent."

Other people were eventually dragged into this one-sided beef, including Kim Kardashian, Iggy Azalea, and more. Eventually, Playboi Carti became so irritated that he tweeted at Ye to "STFU."

In July, the Georgia product got into a mini back-and-forth with Ye over a track featuring NBA YoungBoy titled "Alive." The latter dropped it first with sample of his enemy's song "CRANK" from MUSIC.

Carti bit back claiming that song with YB was actually his. "DIS MY SONG LIL BRA @ye," he said. But after that, things seemingly cooled off between them.

Now as of this week, things may actually be repaired.

Playboi Carti Assault Allegations

In a clip caught by Kurrco on X, Carti performed "CARNIVAL," him and Ye's smash hit off of VULTURES 1 at his Chicago tour stop. While the song played, the megastar took a moment to tell Kanye that he "loves" him. He didn't say anything else, but this seemingly suggests that things are at least on the up and up.

We will ultimately see if the Chicago rapper responds to his words of admiration.

In other news revolving around Carti, he's currently in a bit of hot water legally speaking. According to reports, he was cited for misdemeanor assault following an alleged altercation with Giovanna "Gio" Ramos. While in a limo in Utah, Carti and her allegedly got into a spat that caused their driver to pull over.

However, when the driver did so, Carti allegedly hit him in the face and even threatened to shoot another driver. He seemingly downplayed the whole situation while on tour telling Gio and the audience, "And my wife Gio, she's right with me. Please do not believe the hype." He reportedly will need to be in court in December for this alleged incident.

