Playboi Carti Honors Lil Uzi Vert With Heartfelt Shoutout In Philadelphia

BY Caroline Fisher 282 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Playboi Carti Lil Uzi Vert Shoutout Hip Hop News
at night one of the 2017 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert, sponsored by Hulu, at Staples Center on June 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Playboi Carti's latest remarks about Lil Uzi Vert have fans reminiscing and expressing their hopes for the future.

Playboi Carti is currently making his way across the United States on his "Antagonist" tour, and during a recent show, he delivered a message about one of his most prominent collaborators. Onstage at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, he showed love to Lil Uzi Vert. He even seemingly brought up their unreleased collaborative mixtape, 16*29.

“I wish my brother Uzi was here," he said, as seen in a clip shared by Kurrco. "Whatever I can do, I’ll do it... 16*29 forever.”

Of course, Carti's remarks have fans reminiscing and expressing their hopes for the future. "Album woulda broke the internet 💔," one social media user writes. "16*29 in 2026 would save Uzi’s career," another claims.

Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert have a complicated history. In 2021, however, they joined forces onstage at Rolling Loud New York to put their differences aside publicly.

Read More: Drake & Playboi Carti Snippet Leaks Online Thanks To Adin Ross, And It Sounds Amazing

Playboi Carti & Lil Uzi Vert

In 2023, Uzi also complimented Playboi Carti during an interview with TMZ. "I like the new Carti. Carti dropped two new songs," they said. At the time, they were also asked whether or not the new songs would be on their collab album. "I ain't gonna lie, I don't know," they admitted. "We got so much music. We got a million songs. I'd love to be on there though."

Lil Uzi Vert isn't the only person Playboi Carti could be collaborating with again, either. During his show in Kanye West's hometown of Chicago last month, he showed the controversial artist some love. "Yo Kanye, I love you," he said simply.

Before that, Ye spent several months blasting Carti on X for leaving him off of MUSIC. He also discussed their falling out during his infamous interview with DJ Akademiks. "Carti took the blue pill," he explained. "But he made his name off of the red pill. The Matrix. The red pill is the n****s like Neo, the blue pill are the agents. So now Carti is an agent."

Read More: Playboi Carti Hints That Him & Kanye West Are All Good

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Music Lil Uzi Vert Teases Collab Album With Playboi Carti 8.8K
Music Lil Uzi Vert Shouts Out Playboi Carti, Rocks Colored Contacts & Spiky Hair At Rolling Loud L.A. 2.1K
US-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-ASTROWORLD Music Playboi Carti Uses Young Thug's Tweet To Call Out "BS Music," Fans Speculate He's Talking About Lil Uzi Vert 3.4K
NBA: Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks Music Lil Yachty Reveals The Status Of His Beef With Lil Uzi Vert And Playboi Carti 2.4K
Comments 0