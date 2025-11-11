Playboi Carti is currently making his way across the United States on his "Antagonist" tour, and during a recent show, he delivered a message about one of his most prominent collaborators. Onstage at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, he showed love to Lil Uzi Vert. He even seemingly brought up their unreleased collaborative mixtape, 16*29.

“I wish my brother Uzi was here," he said, as seen in a clip shared by Kurrco. "Whatever I can do, I’ll do it... 16*29 forever.”

Of course, Carti's remarks have fans reminiscing and expressing their hopes for the future. "Album woulda broke the internet 💔," one social media user writes. "16*29 in 2026 would save Uzi’s career," another claims.

Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert have a complicated history. In 2021, however, they joined forces onstage at Rolling Loud New York to put their differences aside publicly.

Playboi Carti & Lil Uzi Vert

In 2023, Uzi also complimented Playboi Carti during an interview with TMZ. "I like the new Carti. Carti dropped two new songs," they said. At the time, they were also asked whether or not the new songs would be on their collab album. "I ain't gonna lie, I don't know," they admitted. "We got so much music. We got a million songs. I'd love to be on there though."

Lil Uzi Vert isn't the only person Playboi Carti could be collaborating with again, either. During his show in Kanye West's hometown of Chicago last month, he showed the controversial artist some love. "Yo Kanye, I love you," he said simply.