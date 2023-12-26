Playboi Carti Uses Young Thug's Tweet To Call Out "BS Music," Fans Speculate He's Talking About Lil Uzi Vert

Playboi Carti called out an unnamed artist on his Instagram Story and fans are speculating who it could be.

Playboi Carti posted a screenshot of a Young Thug tweet on his Instagram Story, Monday, calling out an unnamed rapper for releasing "BS music." With no further details, fans have turned to speculation to theorize who he's throwing shots at. When DJ Akademiks posted the screenshot, fans brought up Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

"Boy slow down dropping all that BS music," Thug's post reads. In other posts, Carti shared another screenshot of Camila Cabello on Facetime. He previously teased working with her on new music, earlier this month.

Playboi Carti Performs At Wireless Festival

It'd be odd for Carti to be targeting Lil Uzi Vert and his new "Red Moon" single, considering that the rapper recently praised Carti's new songs during an interview with TMZ. "I like the new Carti. Carti dropped two new songs," Uzi told the outlet over the weekend. As for whether they're on the new album, Uzi remarked: "I ain't gonna lie, I don't know. We got so much music. We got a million songs. I'd love to be on there though." Uzi also teased retiring from music following the release of Luv Is Rage 3. "I love making music, but I don't really want to make music like that anymore," they explained, after confirming that it would be their final album. Check out Carti's latest Instagram post below.

Playboi Carti Sends Out Shots On Instagram

Carti has now released several singles in promotion of his untitled new album, which is expected to release early next year. Most recently, he shared the song, "H00dByAir," exclusively on Instagram. Prior to that, he dropped "2024." Be on the lookout for further updates on Playboi Carti and his upcoming album on HotNewHipHop.

