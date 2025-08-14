Lil Yachty shut down the idea of having any issues with Lil Uzi Vert or Playboi Carti during a recent livestream that's going viral on social media. Yachty begins by revealing that he ran into Uzi about a month ago. He explained that it was 7:00 AM, and while he was leaving the studio, he accidentally opened the wrong car door in the parking lot. "He was in the car. I opened his car door, and I was like, 'My bad.' He was like, 'Wrong car.' And I said, 'Okay,' and I closed the door. I ain't got no problem with him," he said.

From there, he brought up Playboi Carti, saying of his former collaborator: "I ain't got no problem with Carti neither. We're grown men. We're just older now. We are just living our own lives, getting our own money."

As a clip of Yachty's comments circulated on social media, fans expressed their excitement that there's no animosity between the artists. "Yachty real as hell for this. they all just doing their own thing and that’s cool," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another added: "If only they were cool enough to do a song together. Sure it gone be good."

Are Lil Yachty & Lil Uzi Vert Beefing?

While there have been rumors of a rift between Lil Yachty and Lil Uzi Vert for years, it's not the first time one of them has downplayed the idea of beefing. Back in 2023, Uzi shut down the idea of Yachty being washed during an interview with DJ Akademiks. “Like you gotta understand – how long have [Lil Yachty] been around?” Uzi said at the time: “That’s what I’m tryna tell you and he still ain’t even go nowhere. He’s definitely a n***a that beat the washed allegations. He beat the sh*t out of it – on his own wave.”