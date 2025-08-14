Lil Yachty Reveals The Status Of His Beef With Lil Uzi Vert And Playboi Carti

BY Cole Blake 573 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks
Jan 27, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Entertainer Lil Yachty performs at halftime of a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
There's been rumors of animosity between Lil Yachty, Playboi Carti, and Lil Uzi Vert for a number of years.

Lil Yachty shut down the idea of having any issues with Lil Uzi Vert or Playboi Carti during a recent livestream that's going viral on social media. Yachty begins by revealing that he ran into Uzi about a month ago. He explained that it was 7:00 AM, and while he was leaving the studio, he accidentally opened the wrong car door in the parking lot. "He was in the car. I opened his car door, and I was like, 'My bad.' He was like, 'Wrong car.' And I said, 'Okay,' and I closed the door. I ain't got no problem with him," he said.

From there, he brought up Playboi Carti, saying of his former collaborator: "I ain't got no problem with Carti neither. We're grown men. We're just older now. We are just living our own lives, getting our own money."

As a clip of Yachty's comments circulated on social media, fans expressed their excitement that there's no animosity between the artists. "Yachty real as hell for this. they all just doing their own thing and that’s cool," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another added: "If only they were cool enough to do a song together. Sure it gone be good."

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Appears To Diss Lil Yachty On New Leaked Song

Are Lil Yachty & Lil Uzi Vert Beefing?

While there have been rumors of a rift between Lil Yachty and Lil Uzi Vert for years, it's not the first time one of them has downplayed the idea of beefing. Back in 2023, Uzi shut down the idea of Yachty being washed during an interview with DJ Akademiks. “Like you gotta understand – how long have [Lil Yachty] been around?” Uzi said at the time: “That’s what I’m tryna tell you and he still ain’t even go nowhere. He’s definitely a n***a that beat the washed allegations. He beat the sh*t out of it – on his own wave.”

As for Playboi Carti, fans thought the Music rapper dissed Yachty, earlier this year, while celebrating his success on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. After making history by having 31 of his songs make the ranking simultaneously, Carti called out Giovanna Ramos' ex. Many interpreted this to be Yachty, but he eventually clarified on X: "I never dated gio 4 da record. Was always platonic."

Read More: Lil Yachty Reacts To Lil Uzi Vert's Praise Amid Alleged Beef

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 Music Lil Uzi Vert Appears To Diss Lil Yachty On New Leaked Song 2.9K
Music Lil Uzi Vert Shouts Out Playboi Carti, Rocks Colored Contacts & Spiky Hair At Rolling Loud L.A. 2.1K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Lil Yachty Issues Key Clarification In Response To Playboi Carti's Apparent Diss 2.4K
Prince Williams/Getty Images Antics Playboi Carti Sets Release Date & Lil Uzi Vert Matches It 13.9K
Comments 0