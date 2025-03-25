Lil Yachty Issues Key Clarification In Response To Playboi Carti's Apparent Diss

After Playboi Carti made history by having 31 of his songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously, he seemingly dissed Lil Yachty while celebrating on his Instagram Story on Monday. "@ft.gioo Ya ex could never,” Carti captioned the post, tagging Giovanna Ramos. As fans began to theorize that the ex Carti was referring to was Lil Yachty, the Let's Start Here rapper replied on X (formerly Twitter). "I never dated gio 4 da record. Was always platonic," he clarified, as caught by VladTV.

Fans on social media have been coming to Lil Yachty's defense while also theorizing to who else Playboi Carti could be referring. "I hope dis not a yachty diss I will not stand for any boat slander," one user comments on Wav Guide's Instagram page. Another wrote: "Now i have my goat dissing another one of my goats."

Playboi Carti's New Album

Playboi Carti released Music after years of anticipation on Friday, March 14. Across it's massive tracklist, it features guest appearances from Travis Scott, the Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Jhené Aiko, Skepta, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla Sign, and Young Thug. The album debuted atop the Billboard 200 with 298,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. By having all 30 of the songs land on the singles chart, he became the first rapper to ever achieve such a feat. Drake previously held the record with 27 appearances at the same time in 2018. Outside of hip-hop, only Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen have held more than 30 spots simultaneously.