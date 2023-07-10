Earlier this year Lil Yachty made one of the most interesting surprises in hip-hop this year by transcending the genre entirely. He surprised fans by dropping an entire rock album. Not just a regular rock album but one inspired by classic and psychedelic rock. While he’s commented plenty about what inspired him to make that shift, not everyone made the right connections. Recently DJ Akademics claimed that Playboi Carti was one of the inspirations for Lil Yachty to change his sound. That wouldn’t be completely unexpected as Carti reinvented his own sound in 2020 with styles of rage and vamp music. But once the clip was posted to Twitter Yachty felt the need to correct him.

Lil Yachty apparently did tell DJ Akademiks that another artist inspired his change in sound, just not Carti. In a tweet responding to the original video Yachty clarified. “@Akademiks u r so insane, I didn’t tell u this at all. Stop drinking bro. I said Tyler encouraged me to take that route. Wtf,” his tweet read. It wasn’t the only rumor he had to clear up in Twitter recently. After some reported that Yachty claimed Playboi Carti and NBA Youngboy had an album coming soon that would be “the collab of the year.” Yachty shut down the rumor with a simple tweet. “I didn’t say this.”

Lil Yachty Corrects The Narrative

Lil Yachty recently grabbed fans’ attention in Poland, unsurprisingly. He played his viral smash hit “Poland” six times during the show. The crowd was with him all the way taking the unique opportunity to celebrate the song in perhaps the perfect place.

Lil Yachty made his surprising shift into rock music when he dropped Let’s Start Here, back in January. He followed it up a few months later in April with the new single “Strike.” The song has also gone on to become a bit of a hit adding to Yachty’s already strong year. What do you think of Lil Yachty correcting DJ Akademik’s story? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Lil Yachty Trolls Andrew Tate For Declining To Meet With Drake Over Nail Polish

[Via]