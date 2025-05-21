Playboi Carti Disses Kanye West And Accuses Ye Of Stealing His Song With NBA YoungBoy

BY Alexander Cole 4.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rolling Loud California 2025
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Rapper Playboi Carti debuts his new album "I Am Music" onstage during the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 16, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Playboi Carti has issued a response to Kanye West after a song with NBA YoungBoy dropped on Instagram this afternoon.

Playboi Carti is not happy with Kanye West and it is all because of a song he dropped earlier today. Ye took to Instagram with the song "Alive" which features NBA YoungBoy. Furthermore, it features samples from Carti's track "Crank" off of I AM MUSIC.

Initially, fans figured this was authorized by Carti and that it was a peace offering. Carti and Ye had been beefing, but there were reports that they had squashed it. As it turns out, this is not the case.

We know this because moments ago, Playboi Carti took to his Opium Instagram account and took aim at Kanye West. "DIS MY SONG LIL BRA @ye," Carti wrote matter of factly.

Additionally, the artist posted a music video to what appears to be the original song. Below, you can hear the track which features NBA YoungBoy's vocals at the beginning. Subsequently, we get hit with an exceptionally deep Carti flow that might throw some fans off.

Based on the visuals and the homages to YoungBoy throughout, it would appear as though this is something Carti had been planning to drop for some time.

Read More: Kanye West & Playboi Carti's Beef May Be Ending Soon

Playboi Carti Kanye West Beef

One has to wonder how this got into the hands of Ye, and what possessed the artist to make this part of his YZY SZN 10 promo.

What we do know, however, is that Carti and Ye have been at odds over the last few months. Kanye West had been saying some hurtful things about Playboi Carti's music following the release of MUSIC back in March. In the midst of this, Carti was one of the few artists online who stood up to Ye, telling him to "stfu."

While Ye continued to go after Carti, he eventually moved on to different targets. Recently, it was suggested that these two were now back to being friendly with one another.

With Carti coming after Ye in such blatant fashion, one has to wonder how West is going to respond.

Read More: Playboi Carti, Lil Wayne, GloRilla & More Announced As 2025 BET Awards Performers

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Music Kanye West & NBA YoungBoy Drop Surprise Song Sampling Playboi Carti 3.4K
playboi carti & kanye Music Kanye West & Playboi Carti Beef, Explained 9.9K
Kanye West Playboi Carti Hotel Gun Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Accuses Playboi Carti Of Pulling Up To Ye's Hotel With A Gun 2.0K
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25 Music Kanye West Rips Playboi Carti's "MUSIC" And Rages At Travis Scott 1455