Playboi Carti is not happy with Kanye West and it is all because of a song he dropped earlier today. Ye took to Instagram with the song "Alive" which features NBA YoungBoy. Furthermore, it features samples from Carti's track "Crank" off of I AM MUSIC.

Initially, fans figured this was authorized by Carti and that it was a peace offering. Carti and Ye had been beefing, but there were reports that they had squashed it. As it turns out, this is not the case.

We know this because moments ago, Playboi Carti took to his Opium Instagram account and took aim at Kanye West. "DIS MY SONG LIL BRA @ye," Carti wrote matter of factly.

Additionally, the artist posted a music video to what appears to be the original song. Below, you can hear the track which features NBA YoungBoy's vocals at the beginning. Subsequently, we get hit with an exceptionally deep Carti flow that might throw some fans off.

Based on the visuals and the homages to YoungBoy throughout, it would appear as though this is something Carti had been planning to drop for some time.

Playboi Carti Kanye West Beef

One has to wonder how this got into the hands of Ye, and what possessed the artist to make this part of his YZY SZN 10 promo.

What we do know, however, is that Carti and Ye have been at odds over the last few months. Kanye West had been saying some hurtful things about Playboi Carti's music following the release of MUSIC back in March. In the midst of this, Carti was one of the few artists online who stood up to Ye, telling him to "stfu."

While Ye continued to go after Carti, he eventually moved on to different targets. Recently, it was suggested that these two were now back to being friendly with one another.