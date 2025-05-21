Kanye West has been doing a whole lot of trolling with his music as of late. Overall, he has been putting Nazi themes into his music, and the fans don't like it. Albums like Cuck and Bully have been nothing but attempts for Ye to troll.

The last time we heard Ye actually get serious, was on Vultures 2. However, given the quality of that album, one could debate just how serious he was really trying to be.

Today, Kanye West gave fans a bit of a surprise as he took to his Instagram with a brand-new song. The song is not out on streaming services, but it can be listened to below.

This new song features NBA YoungBoy and it even contains DJ Swamp Izzo vocal samples from the Playboi Carti song "Crank." For those who may not be aware, "Crank" is a track off of Carti's most recent album, I AM MUSIC.

Kanye West ft. NBA YoungBoy - "Alive"

The song is very high energy as YoungBoy and Ye bounce off of one another quite nicely. Overall, it is the kind of collaboration you would expect from these two in 2025. Not to mention, "Crank" is already an energetic song, so it makes sense that these two artists would keep that energy alive, no pun intended.

There are also some speaker-destroying 808s on this song. If you are someone who cares a lot about clean mixes, this will probably make your ears bleed. But if you just want to have fun, then maybe this song will do something for you.

Whether or not Ye actually drops this song on streaming platforms, remains to be seen. What we do know is that this song is supposedly going to be used for YZY SZN 10. That means we could be hearing a lot more of it in the not-so-distant future.