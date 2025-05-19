An Entire Kanye West Album Just Leaked

Kanye West has sprung a leak.

Social media was in a frenzy on Sunday evening (May 18) as Ye's entire album leaked on discords. The album would hit social media shortlly after with fans spreading it like wildfire. Ye has been working on new music since late 2024.

The leak includes the entire WW3 album. Ye's leak included interesting titles like "Diddy Free," "Dirty Magazines," and "Free My Kids." The titles relate to the mogul's latest controversy. The mogul has prior incidents that include talking to Diddy while locked up, admitting to incest with his cousin, and addiction to porn.

Kanye West Song

Fans shared excitimoent for the new release on social media. The person behind the leak is accepting proceeds. They tweet, "The organizers behind the leak say all proceeds from the leaks will be donated to the US Hol*caust Memorial Museum."

Fans have already selected their favorite tracks from the album. "The best 3 song run ever," tweeted X user with photo of track "Heil H," "Gas Chambers," and "H Ye Jesus."

And with comments about their favorite songs, social media shared mixed reactions to its release. "Finally leakers doing good for the world," tweeted an X user, while another followed with, "Shoutout to the leakers but also kanye music in 2025 ain’t worth being leaked."

Another social media user shared that the leak will not affect the mogul's sells. They tweeted, "That's not going to stop the people who were already planning on supporting this project. But it is weird how stole art from a black man to pay."

In 2025, Kanye West has announced three album releases in Cuck, WW3, and Bully. New rap star Dave Blunts revealed he wrote all of West's WW3 on social media last month.