Kanye West recently vowed to stop spreading antisemitism, but it seems like some of his fans did not get the message yet.

Kanye West recently had a tussle with Playboi Carti online over an NBA YoungBoy collab that the two former collaborators tried to take from each other. There's a similar lack of control for his recent controversial single "Heil Hitler," but the issue at hand is a bit different.

For those unaware, Ye recently vowed to cease his antisemitic ways, but sadly, this isn't the first time he has said so. It hasn't stopped abhorrent statements, cosigns, and behaviors from coming to the forefront, whether directly or indirectly.

Per Complex, a choir in Los Angeles' Hollywood Walk of Fame did not get the message about not supporting antisemitism. They performed the "H.H." track in the middle of the sidewalk as people passed by. It's unknown if the group has any connection to the Yeezy mogul.

The song quickly disappeared from major streaming services upon release and re-uploads, with Twitter being one of the only platforms on which it is available. After the choir was allegedly told to leave, they reportedly went to a Buffalo Wild Wings to sing outside the premises.

"Alive" Kanye West NBA YoungBoy
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

If you didn't already know, "H.H." is part of Kanye West's next album CUCK, which recently leaked online in its entirety. We will see if a final version ever comes out, and if it actually looks anything like this leaked version we got from a vengeful fan.

"All proceeds from this album group buy will be donated to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum," the leaker reportedly expressed. "Glorifying fascism is not ‘art’, ‘love speech’ is just an excuse to say outrageous s**t for attention. Kanye West is a 50-year-old spineless braindead deadbeat drug addict porn addict Nazi b***h."

Elsewhere, Kanye West's beef with Playboi Carti has been one of the more interesting headlines this year for hip-hop fans. That's apart from all the more serious conversations about all these controversies, but we digress.

This NBA YoungBoy song debacle shocked many, and we still don't have a solid idea of exactly what happened. Perhaps this means more new music will come very soon from these three artists. But they would have to work something out to see who's really dropping what now.

