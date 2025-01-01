Kanye West Goes Viral For Singing "Flashing Lights" As Fans Debate Whether He Censored Nazi Lyric

Some fans think he may have avoided singing the lyric about hating nazis.

A video of Kanye West singing along to his hit song, "Flashing Lights," during a party earlier this week is going viral on social media. As he gets to his lyrics about hating the paparazzi, his voice appears to trail off, leading to theories that he didn't want to rap: "Damn, these n****s got me / I hate these n****s more than the Nazis"

One user on X (formerly Twitter) replied to the clip: "we’re all thinking: 'please don’t say it, please don’t say it.'" Another fan joked: "He still hates those n****s more than the Nazi." One more added: "HE SAID IT… I CAN'T BELIEVE THAT HE SAID HE HATES NAZIS. ARE WE BACK?"

Kanye West Attends Super Bowl LVI

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The drama comes after West infamously went on several antisemitic tirades in 2022. Appearing on Alex Jones' show, Info Wars, he remarked: "I see good things about Hitler." Additionally, he posted on X (formerly Twitter): "I'm going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." Most recently, however, he faced backlash for the latest Yeezy merch drop on Thursday (December 26). The cause of the controversy stems from the use of a logo that appears to be eerily similar to Nazi and white supremacist imagery.

Kanye West Sings Along To "Flashing Lights"

In other news, West recently made headlines as a video of a deposition regarding a 2020 lawsuit surfaced online. In the clip, he became irate and snapped at a lawyer. The case was brought by a tech firm that accused him of reneging on an agreement for them to build his Sunday Service and Yeezy e-commerce platforms. Additionally, West is working on a new solo album, Bully, which is already available for pre-order. Check out the video of Kanye West singing "Flashing Lights" below.