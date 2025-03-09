Kanye West Reportedly Settles Donda Academy Lawsuit Over Wrongful Termination & Wages

Kanye West is apparently going back to some of his old ways, as he will reportedly reunite with the Sunday Service on March 16. But some remnants of his past saw a very different development this week. Ye reportedly settled a lawsuit against him from former employees of his Donda Academy school, who sued him for wrongful termination and unpaid wages. The trial for this case was allegedly set to begin in just a few weeks. "As an educator with over twenty-five years of experience and having served as the dean of two colleges, [Cecilia] Hailey detected multiple health and safety violations, as well as unlawful educational practices at Donda Academy," the suit alleged.

The lawsuit also claimed that teachers suffered racial discrimination at Kanye West's Donda Academy school. As for the settlement, according to PEOPLE, he must fulfill an agreement within 45 days in order for the plaintiffs to file a request to dismiss the case. However, at press time, it's unclear what this agreement actually consists of. Perhaps the near future will hold more information about this matter.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, Kanye West is still on his Nazi provocation train, recently calling his embrace of far-right ideology as his "most unbelievable accomplishment to date" on Twitter. Folks continue to debate whether or not fans should continue to engage with his music and art, or if it's finally time to cut all ties. That's a very personal decision at the end of the day, and one we can't pin on any individual. Nevertheless, this is definitely the most extreme version of that we've seen so far, but also the most transparent. It's all just a bunch of attention-seeking, even if the massive celebrity involved doesn't require much work in this department.

Meanwhile, other legal problems are on the horizon. Kanye West faces various allegations of sexual misconduct, including sexual harassment and sexual assault. He denies any and all claims, and it's unclear how these accusations will play out in court, if at all. Either way, it joins the mountain of public scrutiny running rampant right now for understandable reasons. At least Ye has one less lawsuit to worry about.