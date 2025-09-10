Kanye West has been ordered to sit for a deposition in a shocking lawsuit regarding his infamous private school, Donda Academy. In court documents obtained by TMZ, a judge in Los Angeles ruled that the controversial rapper will have 30 days to show up and answer questions about the case in person.

It was originally filed in April 2024 by a man by the name of Trevor Phillips, who claimed he worked for West at the school and was allegedly subjected to discrimination, harassment, a hostile work environment, and more. In his initial filing, he wrote that West “spew forth hate, profess antisemitic tropes and lies, threaten the LGBTQ+ community, and even on one occasion, almost sexually stimulate himself.” He also referenced West's countless controversial and offensive antics on social media.

“Even when class was in session, Kanye would scream and berate black employees, while never even as much raising his tone at the white staff,” he further alleged. “Often, Kanye targeted Phillips – a black man – not just with this disparate and harassing behavior, but complete and utter disdain.”

Kanye West Lawsuit Trouble

The latest filing notes that Phillips has made numerous unsuccessful attempts at getting West to show up for a deposition. When reached by TMZ, West's lawyer, Eduardo Martorell, declined to comment. It's unclear exactly when West will show up for his deposition.