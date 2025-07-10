Kanye West's Former Assistant Accuses Him Of Sex Trafficking

Kanye West engaged in many controversies over the past few years which have allegedly blacklisted him from many performance opportunities. But one aspect of Ye's turbulent public image that sadly didn't seen as much discussion is the slew of allegations against him from various women, including a former Yeezy assistant named Lauren Pisciotta.

She sued him last year for sexual harassment and unlawful employment termination, among other accusations. The Chicago artist clapped back with threats of a countersuit, mocking and downplaying the allegations on social media.

But according to TMZ, the former assistant's allegations against Kanye West now grew thanks to new legal filings from Pisciotta's team. She accused him of sex trafficking, sexual assault, battery, stalking, sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, and more. The updated lawsuit includes multiple alleged stories detailing these alleged crimes. Take everything with a grain of salt. Neither side's allegations have been confirmed or reviewed by a court of law.

Lauren Pisciotta alleged that Ye made unwanted advances on her during a business trip in San Francisco at a hotel in the area. Despite her attempts to stop him, he allegedly kissed her on the mouth and asked what her vagina was like.

Kanye West Allegations

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

In addition, Pisciotta alleged that Kanye masturbated and touched her vagina at an album writing session in his hotel suite.

Also, the former assistant alleged that the Yeezy mogul pushed her hotel room door down while demanding she let him use her shower. She alleged that Ye shoved her onto a bed and pinned her down while forcibly putting his penis in her mouth. Pisciotta allegedly begged for him to stop while "[frozen] in shock and fear." Kanye West allegedly and eventually stopped and apologized before exiting the room.