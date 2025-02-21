Kanye West Mocks All His Sexual Misconduct Accusers During Reignited Twitter Controversy

Kanye West didn't just use his Twitter rants to talk about other celebrity controversies, but also to address some of his own. Early on Friday morning (February 21), Ye took to the social media platform to share an alleged text message claiming that he sexually assaulted a woman. Not only that, but he also addressed Lauren Pisciotta and her sexual harassment lawsuit against him. "FOR ANYONE WHO WVER WANTS TO TRY TO EXTORT ME YOU WILL [RUN] OUT OF MONEY BEFORE I DO," the Chicago artist tweeted. "IM ALREADY 'THE BAD GUY' I DONT GIVE A F***KK PLEASE ANYBODY ELSE PLEEEEEASE ON MY MAMA PLEEEEEEAASSEE PLEEEEAASE.

"I DONT GO ONE YEAR WITHOUT SOMEBODY TRYING THIS S**T," Kanye West continued. "WHERE THE F**K IS LAUREN PISCIOTA NOW THAT B***H TRIED AND FAILED AND HER LAWYERS DROPPED HER IM WITH WHATEVEEEERRRRRR." However, Ye's insults against his accusers didn't stop there, as he spoke further on Pisciotta in a follow-up tweet. "YOU KNOW WHY I NEVER F***ED LAUREN PISCIOTA CAUSE SHE SMELLT AKWARD," he wrote. "AND HALF THE NBA CAN ATTEST TO THAT LAUREN IF YOU OUT THERE I GOT ONE PIECE OF ADVICE FREEZE YOUR EGGS CAUSE NOBODY WANTS THEM."

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta?

Kanye West Twitter Sexual Assault

Screenshots via Twitter @kanyewest

For those unaware, Lauren Pisciotta was allegedly Kanye West's former executive assistant at Yeezy. She sued him in June for wrongful termination, sexual assault, sexual harassment, and more. While we don't know if Ye's claims about Pisciotta's lawyers are true, we haven't heard a concrete update on the case in a relatively long time. In fact, she reportedly requested sanctions of $2,100 in total against him for not responding to the lawsuit. Moreover, Pisciotta's legal team reportedly asked the court to serve the Yeezy mogul via newspaper publication, as they've had difficulties in the serving process.