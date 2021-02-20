Sexual misconduct allegations
- Gossip"Squid Game" Star O Yeong-su Charged With Sexual Misconduct: ReportThe investigation was closed earlier this year but the victim's appeal resulted in the actor's indictment.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDJ Tim Westwood Accused Of Statutory Rape, Grooming 14-Year-Old: ReportBBC News produced an explosive documentary about the famed DJ, "Hip Hop's Open Secret: Tim Westwood," and they spoke to several alleged victims.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFilmmaker Randall Emmett Accused Of Offering Jobs To Actresses For Sexual Favors: ReportHe was once in the thick of a social media spat with 50 Cent over an unpaid debt, but that is the least of Emmett's worries.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJames Franco Speaks On Sexual Misconduct Scandal: "I Did Sleep With Students"He was accused of inappropriate behavior with his acting students and after four years, he addresses the controversy head-on.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureChris Cuomo Suspended From CNN Indefinitely For Allegedly Helping Brother AndrewAndrew Cuomo is under investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct and authorities claim Chris helped his brother with the case.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsAndrew Cuomo Charged With Forcible Touching Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations: ReportCuomo could face a year in prison or three years probation if he’s found guilty.By Hayley Hynes
- GramDiplo Pens Lengthy Story Regarding His Alleged "Stalker" Sexual Assault AccuserIn a surprise move, Diplo shared how he met her, calling her an "obsessed fan" who tried to extort him. He even included a screen-recording of their DMs.By Erika Marie
- CrimeR. Kelly Accused Of Bribery, Having Sexual Relationship With 17-Year-Old Boy: ReportHe also faces accusations that he paid off a state employee to create a fake ID for Aaliyah in order to marry her at 15-years-old.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJames Franco Settles Sexual Misconduct Class Action Lawsuit For $2.2 Million: ReportAll parties released a joint statement regarding "the mistreatment of women in Hollywood."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCharlyne Yi Gives "Sexual Predator Enabler" Seth Rogen A Checklist To Make AmendsThe actress suggests that Seth Rogen’s intention to simply "distance" himself from James Franco isn’t enough.By Taya Coates
- Pop CultureChris D'Elia Accused Of Child Pornography, Sued For Child Sexual Exploitation: ReportA woman claims she had a sexual relationship with the actor when she was 17 & she detailed her alleged experience in court docs.By Erika Marie
- GramT.I. Believes Black Men In Power Are Often "Challenged" & "Ridiculed"The Rap mogul also stated that no matter what anyone says, "Your opinion of me will never overrule my opinion of myself."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureChris D'Elia Returns To Social Media & Explains How "Sex Controlled [His] Life"After an 8 month break following allegations of sexual misconduct, the comedian shares a 10-minute video where he admitted he has a "problem."By Erika Marie