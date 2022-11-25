Before becoming the talk of the world thanks to Netflix, O Yeong-su (also spelled Oh Yeong-su in reports) had yet to achieve global stardom. After Squid Game broke streaming records, it became one of the most successful series in Netflix history. The South Korean drama catapulted the actors’ careers to new heights, and it helped earn them awards from around the world.

O Yeong-su was a fan favorite as he portrayed the role of Oh Il-nam. Yet, his name is back in headlines, not for his award-winning Squid Game performance, but due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

According to several reports, the entertainment veteran has been indicted in Korea. Deadline states that the initial investigation into the allegations was “closed earlier this year.” However, it was later reopened after the alleged victim appealed the decision.

O Yeong-su reportedly denied any inappropriate touching. A court official added, “Everything reported by local media is not factually correct.”

“I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake,” said the actor. “I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it, but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges.”

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)

Furthermore, specific details regarding what exactly transpired remain unclear. Variety reports that O Yeong-su has been accused of inappropriately touching the unnamed woman sometime in 2017. It also has not been made clear what consequences the actor faces if found guilty.

O Yeong-su’s role in Squid Games was lucrative. He received a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film. Moreover, aside from his reported statements to Korean authorities, the actor nor his representative has returned with an updated statement. The 78-year-old entertainer has been involved in the industry since the late 1960s.

[via][via]